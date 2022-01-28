MacMerry 300: Calls for government to support workers making claims against Dundee bar chain

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Calls have been made for the Scottish Government to support bar workers who recently made a number of allegations against their bosses.

MSPs, including Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar, have backed a motion to express solidarity with the hospitality workers in their dispute with Dundee-based MacMerry 300.

The motion, lodged by North East Labour MSP Mercedes Villalba, also calls on the Scottish Government to publicly condemn the alleged actions of the company.

So far it has achieved cross-party support from 19 MSPs.

The union-backed grievance includes a range of claims, from covering up a Covid-19 outbreak to allegations of sexual misconduct and bullying and pay problems.

The chain owns bars across Dundee and Glasgow, including Abandon Ship, Bird & Bear and Draffens.

Director Phil Donaldson has denied all claims against the firm, however last week MacMerry confirmed they would launch a full investigation into the allegations.

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar is among those calling for the workers to be supported in their grievance against the firm.

I urge colleagues from across the chamber to back this important motion. Anas Sarwar

He said: “The way these workers have been treated is completely unacceptable and these serious allegations need to be investigated in full.

“This case lays bare the shocking treatment too many workers have had to endure and the risks they have been exposed to during the pandemic.

“Scottish Labour will always stand with workers defending their rights and I urge colleagues from across the chamber to back this important motion.”

More local politicians have expressed support for the staff, who represent seven venues in Dundee and five in Glasgow.

North East Labour MSP Michael Marra said: “Work in the hospitality sector was low paid and insecure before the pandemic hit.

“As much as the last couple of years have been difficult for everyone, few have been hit as hard as those workers.

‘Dundee public are behind them’

“The allegations that have dogged MacMerry and associated companies over the past few months are incredibly serious and the company must work with trade unions in the sector to address them urgently.

“The staff of these establishments are right to raise their concerns and they should have our wholehearted support.

“I know that the Dundee public are behind them in their campaign for decent treatment in their workplace.”

Scottish Labour North East MSP Mercedes Villalba supported the workers at a protest in Dundee the week after allegations emerged against the company.

Her motion has since gained cross-party support for the Dundee and Glasgow bar workers.

“MacMerry 300 and Abandon Ship group’s alleged conduct is completely unacceptable,” said Ms Villalba.

“They face a range of serious allegations including a cover up of a Covid-19 outbreak and a failure to investigate sexual misconduct.

“I was proud to stand in solidarity with workers in Dundee to highlight the need for better rights for workers across Scotland’s hospitality sector.

‘Solidarity with workers in Dundee’

“It’s now time for the Scottish Government to publicly support the workers and condemn the alleged behaviour of MacMerry 300 and Abandon Ship which is why I have launched a motion in parliament making this call on ministers to act.

“I’m grateful to colleagues who have already supported this motion, but I would urge the public to call on their MSPs to give their backing to hospitality workers and the calls for greater workers’ rights across the hospitality sector”.

Across Scotland, hospitality workers are organising collectively for their rights. Let's get their campaign heard in Parliament, get workers' testimonies on the record, and press the Scottish Government to voice its support. Please ask your MSP to sign the motion today. 👇 pic.twitter.com/w0OLUKVRaJ — Mercedes Villalba MSP (@LabourMercedes) January 26, 2022

Scottish Green MSP Maggie Chapman recently asked the Scottish Government what engagement it has had with Unite and hospitality workers on the grievance.

In his written response, Ivan McKee, minister for business, trade, tourism and enterprise, said the government had not met with Unite specifically on the issues raised in the question, but said he meets with Unite Hospitality representatives periodically to discuss key issues.

He added: “The Scottish Government believes that bullying and harassment of any worker, under any circumstances, is unacceptable.

“Everyone has the right to go to work without fear of intimidation.

“The Scottish Government endorses the Fair Work Convention’s Fair Work Framework and agree that every worker, regardless of status or position, should be treated fairly and with respect.”

Mr McKee also said the government is committed to promoting fair work practices, such as a real living wage and inappropriate use of zero-hour contracts.