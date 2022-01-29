Storm Malik LIVE: Updates as 72mph winds batter Tayside and Fife

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Storm Malik has brought disruption to Tayside and Fife as 72mph winds battered the region.

The chaos – including fallen trees, road closures and reports of power cuts – comes after an amber “danger to life” warning for wind was issued by the Met Office on Friday.

Forecasters initially put a yellow warning in place from 7am until 3pm but it was soon upgraded to an amber alert.

Meanwhile, the yellow warning for disruption as a result of strong winds has been extended to Monday at midday.

Courier reporters and photographers will bring you rolling coverage from across the east of Scotland throughout Saturday.

Please allow a moment for updates to load below. If you have any news or photos to share please email livenews@thecourier.co.uk.