Storm Malik LIVE: Updates as 72mph winds batter Tayside and Fife By Marc Deanie January 29 2022, 11.08am Updated: January 29 2022, 1.06pm Storm Malik brought down a tree in Foggyley Gardens, Lochee. Picture by Mhairi Edwards. Storm Malik has brought disruption to Tayside and Fife as 72mph winds battered the region. The chaos – including fallen trees, road closures and reports of power cuts – comes after an amber "danger to life" warning for wind was issued by the Met Office on Friday. Forecasters initially put a yellow warning in place from 7am until 3pm but it was soon upgraded to an amber alert. Meanwhile, the yellow warning for disruption as a result of strong winds has been extended to Monday at midday. Courier reporters and photographers will bring you rolling coverage from across the east of Scotland throughout Saturday. Please allow a moment for updates to load below. If you have any news or photos to share please email livenews@thecourier.co.uk.