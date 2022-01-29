Storm Malik brings travel chaos to Tayside and Fife as 72mph winds topple trees

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Storm Malik has caused chaos in Tayside and Fife this morning, with bridges closed and trees toppled by its strong winds.

The storm, which arrived in Scotland on Saturday, is already wreaking havoc for many in Courier Country.

Gusts of up to 72mph have been recorded so far, and some estimates say that speeds could reach 80mph.

Power cuts have been reported in parts of rural Angus, and the storm has caused several road closures.

The Tay Bridge has been closed to all traffic due to the high winds, and the B969 in Glenrothes has been shut down due to fallen trees.

Perth and Kinross Council has warned against travelling via the B9099, due to fallen trees blocking the road Caputh and Murthly.

We’ve received reports of trees down blocking to road between #Caputh and #Murthly on the #B9099 We’ve alerted our roads team to investigate, but please be very cautious if out on the roads today in case you suddenly come across downed trees. pic.twitter.com/BDyJ7fZuEO — Perth & Kinross Council (@PerthandKinross) January 29, 2022

Meanwhile, the A92 was closed temporarily at the Melville Lodges Roundabout, however debris has been cleared and it has now reopened.

Other roads in Fife were also affected by falling debris, such as Craigluscar Road in Dunfermline and Standing Stane Road, which has now been reduced to a single westbound lane.

Disruption to railways

Train services have been disrupted by the storm, with network rail ceasing all trains between Dundee and Aberdeen due to fallen trees on the track.

Trains between Perth and Inverness have also been halted for the same reason.

In a post made to their Twitter, the organisation said: “#StormMalik has brought down several trees across the network.

“For safety reasons, we’ve suspended train services between Inverness – Kyle of Lochalsh/Wick/Thurso, Inverness – Perth, Inverness – Aberdeen, Aberdeen – Dundee, Glasgow Queen Street – Oban/Fort William/Mallaig.

“Other routes are being disrupted due to fallen trees. Our response teams are out on the network working to clear these using chainsaws and repair damaged overhead wires too.

“We’ll keep your updated throughout the day. Please check with your train operator or

http://nationalrail.co.uk

if you’re due to travel today.”

Power cuts

Many in rural Angus have reported power cuts due to the storm, with many being told repairs could take hours.

Resident Tanya Meagre said: “Piperdam is all out of power, hope to be sorted for lunch time.”

Laura MacKay added: “Power off Finavon area since 9.30am.”