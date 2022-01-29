Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Dundee

Storm Malik brings travel chaos to Tayside and Fife as 72mph winds topple trees

By Matteo Bell
January 29 2022, 11.07am Updated: January 29 2022, 1.06pm
Impact of Storm Malik in Broughty Ferry (main image), Dunfermline (top right) and Glenrothes (bottom right).
Impact of Storm Malik in Broughty Ferry (main image), Dunfermline (top right) and Glenrothes (bottom right).

Storm Malik has caused chaos in Tayside and Fife this morning, with bridges closed and trees toppled by its strong winds.

The storm, which arrived in Scotland on Saturday, is already wreaking havoc for many in Courier Country.

Gusts of up to 72mph have been recorded so far, and some estimates say that speeds could reach 80mph.

Power cuts have been reported in parts of rural Angus, and the storm has caused several road closures.

Storm Malik damage Broughty Ferry.

The Tay Bridge has been closed to all traffic due to the high winds, and the B969 in Glenrothes has been shut down due to fallen trees.

Perth and Kinross Council has warned against travelling via the B9099, due to fallen trees blocking the road Caputh and Murthly.

Meanwhile, the A92 was closed temporarily at the Melville Lodges Roundabout, however debris has been cleared and it has now reopened.

Other roads in Fife were also affected by falling debris, such as Craigluscar Road in Dunfermline and Standing Stane Road, which has now been reduced to a single westbound lane.

Disruption to railways

Train services have been disrupted by the storm, with network rail ceasing all trains between Dundee and Aberdeen due to fallen trees on the track.

The Tay Road Bridge is shut due to high winds as Storm Malik arrives.

Trains between Perth and Inverness have also been halted for the same reason.

In a post made to their Twitter, the organisation said: “#StormMalik has brought down several trees across the network.

Debris on the A92 at Meliville Lodge.

“For safety reasons, we’ve suspended train services between Inverness – Kyle of Lochalsh/Wick/Thurso, Inverness – Perth, Inverness – Aberdeen, Aberdeen – Dundee, Glasgow Queen Street – Oban/Fort William/Mallaig.

“Other routes are being disrupted due to fallen trees. Our response teams are out on the network working to clear these using chainsaws and repair damaged overhead wires too.

People fighting the wind at Dundee Waterfront.

“We’ll keep your updated throughout the day. Please check with your train operator or

http://nationalrail.co.uk

if you’re due to travel today.”

Power cuts

Many in rural Angus have reported power cuts due to the storm, with many being told repairs could take hours.

Resident Tanya Meagre said: “Piperdam is all out of power, hope to be sorted for lunch time.”

Laura MacKay added: “Power off Finavon area since 9.30am.”

Storm Malik LIVE: Updates as 72mph winds batter Tayside and Fife

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier