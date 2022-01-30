Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dundee

Kevin McNaughton: Dundee-born ex-Scotland player moved by support from well-wishers

By Reporter
January 30 2022, 10.22pm
Kevin McNaughton.

Former Scotland international Kevin McNaughton has thanked well-wishers for the backing he received in the wake of a series of worrying social media posts last week.

The 39-year-old, from Dundee, was traced safe and well in his home city on Thursday, hours after going missing.

His comments on Twitter prompted concern from the football community, with friends, ex-teammates and several teams – including former clubs Aberdeen and Cardiff City – sending messages of support.

Touched by support

On Sunday night, he wrote: “Just a quick message to say thank you for the support over the last few days from everyone.

“Can’t really put into words how much it has meant.”

Among those wishing Dark Blues youth coach McNaughton well last week was his ex-Cardiff boss Malky Mackay, now Ross County manager.

Upon hearing of his former player’s situation, Mackay told The Press and Journal: “I got that news this morning, and thankfully he has been found.

“Kevin is someone that meant a lot to me in terms of our time together at Cardiff. There are some real fond memories.

Kevin McNaughton in action for Cardiff against Manchester United’s Robin van Persie in 2014.

“He’s a terrific pro, and what a champion for Cardiff City he was.

“After hearing that news, I just reiterate wishing him and his family nothing but the best.”

McNaughton began his career with Aberdeen, establishing himself as a key member of the first-team after coming through the youth ranks.

He made his Scotland debut during his time at Pittodrie and went on to make four appearances for the national side.

McNaughton moved on to Cardiff City in 2006 and became a fan favourite, helping the Bluebirds reach the League Cup Final in 2012, with promotion to the Premier League coming a year later.

