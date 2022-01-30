Kevin McNaughton: Dundee-born ex-Scotland player moved by support from well-wishers

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Former Scotland international Kevin McNaughton has thanked well-wishers for the backing he received in the wake of a series of worrying social media posts last week.

The 39-year-old, from Dundee, was traced safe and well in his home city on Thursday, hours after going missing.

His comments on Twitter prompted concern from the football community, with friends, ex-teammates and several teams – including former clubs Aberdeen and Cardiff City – sending messages of support.

Touched by support

On Sunday night, he wrote: “Just a quick message to say thank you for the support over the last few days from everyone.

“Can’t really put into words how much it has meant.”

Among those wishing Dark Blues youth coach McNaughton well last week was his ex-Cardiff boss Malky Mackay, now Ross County manager.

Upon hearing of his former player’s situation, Mackay told The Press and Journal: “I got that news this morning, and thankfully he has been found.

“Kevin is someone that meant a lot to me in terms of our time together at Cardiff. There are some real fond memories.

“He’s a terrific pro, and what a champion for Cardiff City he was.

“After hearing that news, I just reiterate wishing him and his family nothing but the best.”

McNaughton began his career with Aberdeen, establishing himself as a key member of the first-team after coming through the youth ranks.

He made his Scotland debut during his time at Pittodrie and went on to make four appearances for the national side.

McNaughton moved on to Cardiff City in 2006 and became a fan favourite, helping the Bluebirds reach the League Cup Final in 2012, with promotion to the Premier League coming a year later.