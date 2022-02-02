Safety fears over huge trees on Dundee street in wake of weekend storms

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Residents on a Dundee street fear for the safety of huge trees outside their homes after they caused damage during a weekend of extreme weather.

People living on Foggyley Gardens say someone could be seriously injured after trees and large branches were blown over by Storm Corrie and Storm Malik.

It comes after similar concerns were raised in the wake of Storm Arwen in November, when residents elsewhere in the city had trees landing on top of their homes and in their gardens.

Jennifer Mitchell, 69, says fears about the safety of the trees – many of which tower over the nearby houses at more than twice their height – have been longstanding.

She said: “I phoned the council months and months ago about these trees.

“They cut down one because a huge branch fell right against my husband’s car.

“They said it was rotten but the ones further along, they look a lot worse.

“I think they’re really dangerous, if they’re a danger to people then they should be cut down.

Foggyley Gardens residents concerned

“You’re always frightened in case they’re going to come down on your house.

“I felt sorry for the people across the street at the weekend – a tree fell right down against their fence and it was lucky it didn’t hit their car or hit anybody.”

Another resident, Sharon Clark, says it was fortunate that her vehicle was not damaged during the storms.

She said: “I usually park my car here but its a good job I wasn’t here because that [tree] would’ve been right through my car.

“We’ve been living here for over 10 years now and we’ve been trying for ages for something to get done with the trees.

“I’ve had tree sap on it, I’ve had branches fallen on the roof of the car.

“All the neighbours are trying to get together now to get something done about it because nothing’s getting done.

“The trees are some size, even if they chopped them down a bit.”

One other local, who did not want to be identified, says she saw a tree falling during Storm Malik.

She said: “On Saturday morning, around half past eight, nine o’clock, I hear this godawful, thunderous noise.

“I looked out the window to see the tree had already fallen in and the damage was done – it was quite a sight to see.

“There were no people there, thankfully.”

Meanwhile, Ms Clark says a fence at the edge of her property has been blown over since Storm Arwen.

She is concerned about the safety of the fence, which is close to a playpark.

“We’ve phoned the council three times and asked them, when is it going to get done? They keep saying its not priority,” she said.

“That’s the kids’ park, where people take their dogs. There are nails coming out of that fence.

“What happens if they fall on it?”

Charlie Malone, a councillor for the area, says there could be health and safety concerns.

He said: “There is a significant amount of storm damage,” adding to calls for a clear-up of the area.

Anyone with damage to report or concerns about safety is being urged to contact Dundee City Council directly.

A spokesperson said: “Severe amber warnings were issued ahead of Storm Malik and Storm Corrie advising of potential danger to life and property due to gale-force winds.

“Trees in the city have been damaged by these gusts and our council crews have continued to work in a safety exercise to prioritise the trees in danger of falling.

“We would ask anyone with concerns to contact the council directly.”