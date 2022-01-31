Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Dundee

Lynn McPaul: Police visit park and graveyard as search for missing Dundee woman enters second week

By James Simpson
January 31 2022, 4.54pm
Police were in Balgay Park and Balgay Cemetery on Sunday.
Police were in Balgay Park and Balgay Cemetery on Sunday.

Police have carried out searches at a Dundee park and graveyard as efforts to find missing woman Lynn McPaul enter a second week.

The 45-year-old has not been seen since leaving her home on Perth Road at 11.40pm last Sunday (January 23).

Officers have previously focused their efforts on areas close to where she lives in the West End, including Strawberry Bank and Magdalen Green.

But over the weekend the search was widened to include Balgay Park and Balgay Cemetery.

Officers looking in undergrowth

Several officers were spotted searching in and around the undergrowth near to the park’s entrance.

One dog walker told The Courier: “I’d just gone beyond the bandstand at the park and I saw the officers in the undergrowth on the path close to the cemetery entrance.

“The officers were in dark clothing and some of the police were at the top of embankment and the other officers were trawling through the bushes.

“I wasn’t sure at first what was going on but another dog walker said they were searching for the woman that went missing.

Police searching areas near headstones

“The police started searching some of the areas around the headstones in the graveyard.

“I came back into the park at around 3.30pm and never saw the police again.”

It comes after officers released an image of the style of jacket Lynn was wearing when she went missing.

Inspector Keith Anderson of Downfield police station previously urged residents living near Strawberry Bank and Richmond Terrace to check their outbuildings.

Police searching near Lynn McPaul’s home last week.

He said: “Lynn’s family are extremely concerned for her and we are providing them with support and keeping them fully informed of our search activity.

“Alongside the search activity, we are continuing with conventional police inquiries to try and establish Lynn’s movements since she was last seen on Sunday.

“I would please ask anyone with information which has not yet been passed to police to get in touch urgently.

“Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland via 101, quoting reference number 0157 of January 24.”

Car flips on its side in Dundee crash

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier