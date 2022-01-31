Lynn McPaul: Police visit park and graveyard as search for missing Dundee woman enters second week

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police have carried out searches at a Dundee park and graveyard as efforts to find missing woman Lynn McPaul enter a second week.

The 45-year-old has not been seen since leaving her home on Perth Road at 11.40pm last Sunday (January 23).

Officers have previously focused their efforts on areas close to where she lives in the West End, including Strawberry Bank and Magdalen Green.

But over the weekend the search was widened to include Balgay Park and Balgay Cemetery.

Officers looking in undergrowth

Several officers were spotted searching in and around the undergrowth near to the park’s entrance.

One dog walker told The Courier: “I’d just gone beyond the bandstand at the park and I saw the officers in the undergrowth on the path close to the cemetery entrance.

“The officers were in dark clothing and some of the police were at the top of embankment and the other officers were trawling through the bushes.

“I wasn’t sure at first what was going on but another dog walker said they were searching for the woman that went missing.

Police searching areas near headstones

“The police started searching some of the areas around the headstones in the graveyard.

“I came back into the park at around 3.30pm and never saw the police again.”

It comes after officers released an image of the style of jacket Lynn was wearing when she went missing.

Inspector Keith Anderson of Downfield police station previously urged residents living near Strawberry Bank and Richmond Terrace to check their outbuildings.

He said: “Lynn’s family are extremely concerned for her and we are providing them with support and keeping them fully informed of our search activity.

“Alongside the search activity, we are continuing with conventional police inquiries to try and establish Lynn’s movements since she was last seen on Sunday.

“I would please ask anyone with information which has not yet been passed to police to get in touch urgently.

“Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland via 101, quoting reference number 0157 of January 24.”