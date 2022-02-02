New drug recovery drop-in sessions launch in Dundee

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A drop-in drug recovery service is launching in Dundee to support people struggling with addiction.

The counselling and advice sessions have been created in partnership between the city’s Full Gospel Church and charity Teen Challenge.

The sessions have expanded into Dundee following previous success in Aberdeenshire.

If needed, people in the grips of addiction can use the sessions to be connected to rehab treatment centres.

Teen Challenge runs such centres in Sunnybrae and Benaiah, both rural Aberdeenshire.

Where and when?

Rehab placement sessions will run from 2pm until 4.30pm every Wednesday at the Full Gospel Church in Constitution Street, Dundee.

Gordon Cruden, area manager of Teen Challenge North East Scotland, welcomed the new sessions.

“We’re extremely pleased to be able to bring this new initiative to Dundee in partnership with our friends at Full Gospel Church and would encourage anyone interested in more information and guidance on how to beat addiction and live a life of freedom to head along,” he said.

Heart-breaking stories

Dundee has one of the highest rates of drug-related deaths in Scotland, second only to Glasgow.

In turn, Scotland has the highest in Europe.

Mr Cruden highlighted the personal tragedies behind the numbers.

“The latest drug related death stats make for concerning reading and we have to remember that each number represents a heart-breaking story, with families continuing to be ripped apart by the misery of drugs,” he said.

For more information on the sessions visit www.tcns.org.uk or call 01651 891 627