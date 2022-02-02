Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News Dundee

New drug recovery drop-in sessions launch in Dundee

By Caroline Spencer
February 2 2022, 2.04pm
The sessions will be held at the Full Gospel Church in Dundee.
A drop-in drug recovery service is launching in Dundee to support people struggling with addiction.

The counselling and advice sessions have been created in partnership between the city’s Full Gospel Church and charity Teen Challenge.

The sessions have expanded into Dundee following previous success in Aberdeenshire.

If needed, people in the grips of addiction can use the sessions to be connected to rehab treatment centres.

Teen Challenge runs such centres in Sunnybrae and Benaiah, both rural Aberdeenshire.

Where and when?

Rehab placement sessions will run from 2pm until 4.30pm every Wednesday at the Full Gospel Church in Constitution Street, Dundee.

Gordon Cruden, area manager of Teen Challenge North East Scotland,  welcomed the new sessions.

“We’re extremely pleased to be able to bring this new initiative to Dundee in partnership with our friends at Full Gospel Church and would encourage anyone interested in more information and guidance on how to beat addiction and live a life of freedom to head along,” he said.

Heart-breaking stories

Dundee has one of the highest rates of drug-related deaths in Scotland, second only to Glasgow.

In turn, Scotland has the highest in Europe.

Mr Cruden highlighted the personal tragedies behind the numbers.

“The latest drug related death stats make for concerning reading and we have to remember that each number represents a heart-breaking story, with families continuing to be ripped apart by the misery of drugs,” he said.

For more information on the sessions visit www.tcns.org.uk or call 01651 891 627

