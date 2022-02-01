Man taken to hospital as police respond to Dundee ‘stabbing’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man has been taken to hospital after police sealed off a Dundee footpath following reports of a stabbing.

Officers were called to a disturbance on Progress Way in the Hilltown area in the early hours of Tuesday.

At least three men and one woman were said to have been involved, leaving locals “terrified”.

The path connecting the new housing estate and Alexander Street was cordoned off from 1am as an investigation was launched.

One resident says he heard screaming and shouting before police arrived.

He said: “There was a minimum of four people involved and there were a number of threats being made.

“They were moving all over the shop and grabbing each other before they sprinted down the stairs.

“Within 20 minutes of that happening the footpath was sealed off.

‘Serious incident’

“The police told me a ‘serious incident’ had taken place and I heard another officer confirming there were splatters of blood.

“The police told me they were coming back today to do more inquires.”

Another resident says an ambulance attended and a man was treated at the scene.

She said: “It was terrifying what happened here. They were fighting in the street.

“One man went into the ambulance. You can actually see some splatters of blood on the footpath.”

The cordon was removed a few hours later but locals say forensics officers were taking photographs at the scene at around 9am on Tuesday.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were called at around 12.30am on Tuesday to a report of a disturbance in the Progress Way area of Dundee.

“A 38-year-old man sustained a hand injury and was taken to hospital for treatment.

“Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”