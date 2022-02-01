Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Dundee

Man taken to hospital as police respond to Dundee ‘stabbing’

By James Simpson
February 1 2022, 5.14pm
Police were called to Progress Way in the early hours of Tuesday.
Police were called to Progress Way in the early hours of Tuesday.

A man has been taken to hospital after police sealed off a Dundee footpath following reports of a stabbing.

Officers were called to a disturbance on Progress Way in the Hilltown area in the early hours of Tuesday.

At least three men and one woman were said to have been involved, leaving locals “terrified”.

The path connecting the new housing estate and Alexander Street was cordoned off from 1am as an investigation was launched.

Progress Way was sealed off.

One resident says he heard screaming and shouting before police arrived.

He said: “There was a minimum of four people involved and there were a number of threats being made.

“They were moving all over the shop and grabbing each other before they sprinted down the stairs.

“Within 20 minutes of that happening the footpath was sealed off.

‘Serious incident’

“The police told me a ‘serious incident’ had taken place and I heard another officer confirming there were splatters of blood.

“The police told me they were coming back today to do more inquires.”

Another resident says an ambulance attended and a man was treated at the scene.

She said: “It was terrifying what happened here. They were fighting in the street.

“One man went into the ambulance. You can actually see some splatters of blood on the footpath.”

Police on Alexander Street.

The cordon was removed a few hours later but locals say forensics officers were taking photographs at the scene at around 9am on Tuesday.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were called at around 12.30am on Tuesday to a report of a disturbance in the Progress Way area of Dundee.

“A 38-year-old man sustained a hand injury and was taken to hospital for treatment.

“Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”

‘I was a millimetre away from being killed when Dundee gang slit my throat’

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier