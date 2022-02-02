Several Dundee businesses damaged in blaze at Chinese takeaway

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Several businesses have been damaged after a suspected electrical fault caused a fire in a Chinese takeaway in Dundee.

The blaze, which took hold just after 1am on Wednesday, saw three fire appliances rush to the New Golden Star near the junction with Caird Avenue and Clepington Road.

The interior and roof of the restaurant has been left badly damaged.

It’s understood there are no suspicious circumstances with the fire seemingly caused by an issue with the electrics.

Laundrette and barbers affected

Units next door have also been affected, including the Staypress Launderette and Dry Cleaning Centre.

The business was shut on Wednesday morning with several customers unable to retrieve items.

One said “all his clothes”, including designer t-shirts, could be seen through the window, covered in ash.

The recently opened Ula Duncan aesthetic clinic is believed to have suffered damage too while a butchers, A Matthew, was also shut on Wednesday morning.

Another business Menz Zone barbers, two units along, looks to have escaped relatively unscathed other than a strong smell of smoke inside.

Neighbour left terrified

Fire crews remained in attendance for just over two hours to bring the flames under control while those living nearby said smoke had seeped inside their homes.

An elderly woman living in the flat closest to the fire said she woke up to the smell.

She said: “I have never been so scared in all my life.

“The amount of smoke in the street was crazy.

“The fire service came round to check on us and make sure our flat was okay.

“They opened all the windows once the smoke died down to clear the air. The inside of our flat was stinking and my dog was going mad.

“I’m awaiting an operation on my lungs and this smoke won’t be good for me.”

Firefighters tackle blaze for two hours

Firefighters returned to the site on Wednesday morning for a re-inspection but did not find any hotspots and left shortly after.

A spokesperson for the fire service said: “We initially mobilised two appliances at 1.20am and then a third was requested.

“Two main jets were in use and two breathing apparatus, as well as a thermal imaging camera and small tools.

“The gas and electric board were also on scene.

“Crews left at 3.30am while another returned for a reinspection at 7.10am before the incident was closed off 10 minutes later.”

The fire started on Tuesday, the start of Chinese New Year 2022.

It happened just a few hours after thousands of football fans were in the area for the Dundee derby at nearby Dens Park.

Second major takeaway fire on street

Signage from a previous business at the premises, named Cabrelli’s, has been exposed.

The popular family-run fish and chip shop closed over 30 years ago.

It comes two years after another takeaway named China China — just metres away on Clepington Road — was completely destroyed.

Human ashes from cremations stored at an adjacent funeral directors were saved but several units were left ruined and remain closed.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers were called around 1.25am on Wednesday, 2 February, 2022 to a report of a fire at a business premises on Caird Avenue, Dundee.

“Emergency services attended and the blaze was extinguished by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service around 3am.”