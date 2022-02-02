Wellgate as you’ve never seen it before – with future of Dundee shopping centre still unclear

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Wellgate in Dundee has become the unlikely venue for a fashion shoot – as the shopping centre’s future remains unclear.

The glamorous display, led by Dundee-based Lydia Smith, showcased upcycled and eco-friendly fashion.

Lydia says the 1970s building made for the perfect setting because of the status it holds in Dundee – and the fact it is home to a number of charity and vintage shops.

“When I was growing up, the Wellgate wasn’t just a place people passed through,” she said.

“It was a place for people to connect and just be, particularly for teenagers.

“With the rise in online shopping and the impact of global pandemics, the high street and shopping centres have been fading away.

“The idea of capturing the Wellgate in a new and fun way gave us an opportunity to breathe new life into the shopping centre and redefine what these spaces can be used for.”

The shoot was supported by stylist Adele Martin, who sourced clothes from nearby shops.

Dundee Deign Project, a community-based design collective, also contributed by printing custom t-shirts for shoot.

It comes just weeks after the Wellgate was bought for £1.4 million at auction.

The identity of the buyer has so far not been revealed, and it is unclear what the future will hold for the centre – which has lost a number of big retailers in recent years.