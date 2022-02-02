Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wellgate as you’ve never seen it before – with future of Dundee shopping centre still unclear

By Caroline Spencer
February 2 2022, 1.49pm
The sustainable fashion shoot included the centre's iconic clock.
The Wellgate in Dundee has become the unlikely venue for a fashion shoot – as the shopping centre’s future remains unclear.

The glamorous display, led by Dundee-based Lydia Smith, showcased upcycled and eco-friendly fashion.

Lydia says the 1970s building made for the perfect setting because of the status it holds in Dundee – and the fact it is home to a number of charity and vintage shops.

Models showing off sustainable fashion in the Wellgate.

“When I was growing up, the Wellgate wasn’t just a place people passed through,” she said.

“It was a place for people to connect and just be, particularly for teenagers.

“With the rise in online shopping and the impact of global pandemics, the high street and shopping centres have been fading away.

The shoot took place at the 1970s shopping centre.

“The idea of capturing the Wellgate in a new and fun way gave us an opportunity to breathe new life into the shopping centre and redefine what these spaces can be used for.”

The shoot was supported by stylist Adele Martin, who sourced clothes from nearby shops.

The fashion display comes as the future of the centre remains uncertain.

Dundee Deign Project, a community-based design collective, also contributed by printing custom t-shirts for shoot.

It comes just weeks after the Wellgate was bought for £1.4 million at auction.

The identity of the buyer has so far not been revealed, and it is unclear what the future will hold for the centre – which has lost a number of big retailers in recent years.

Could cinema plans in Dundee’s Wellgate be back on track?

