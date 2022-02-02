Driver bashed police car during dangerous Dundee dashes

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A joyrider hit a police car during a dramatic high speed drive through Dundee.

Dylan Philip failed to stop for officers as he sped along the city’s Riverside Drive.

The 24-year-old appeared at the city’s sheriff court on Wednesday and admitted two charges of dangerous driving.

Sheriff George Way deferred sentence for background reports but warned Philip he could be jailed.

He said: “Just because I am releasing you on bail, you cannot think that there won’t be a custodial sentence at the end of this.”

Riverside Drive smash-up

Philip pled guilty to driving dangerously along Riverside Drive and Perth Road on March 7, 2021.

He reversed a silver Vauxhall Vectra into a police car, pushing it backwards, before mounting a pavement and colliding with another vehicle.

The charge states Philip drove at excessive speeds for the road conditions and overtook vehicles when it was unsafe to do so.

Prosecutors said he then entered and navigated a roundabout using the opposite carriageway and entered an opposing carriageway in defiance of road markings.

Philip, who was driving without a licence, also failed to stop when requested to do so by two uniformed police officers.

He further pled guilty to failing to stop and report the accident on Riverside Drive.

Sped through built-up zones

Philip also admitted that on January 3, 2022, he drove a red Ford Focus dangerously through various streets throughout Dundee.

He travelled at excessive speeds within built-up areas in Honeygreen Road, Glenconnor Drive, Pitkerro Road, Kingsway, Dalkeith Road, Arbroath Road, Broughty Ferry Road, East Dock Street and onto the Tay Road Bridge.

The charge states he failed to obey a Give Way sign, did not reduce his speed for oncoming traffic and repeatedly undertook and overtook other vehicles.

During the brief court hearing, Philip’s solicitor described him as “reliable, friendly, helpful and hardworking.”

He added: “He takes his responsibilities seriously.”

Philip, of Balmuir Place, will return to court for sentence on March 7.

He has been banned from driving in the interim.