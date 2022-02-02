Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Driver bashed police car during dangerous Dundee dashes

By Jamie Buchan
February 2 2022, 3.21pm
Dylan Philip admitted dangerous driving on the Tay Road Bridge and Riverside Drive
Dylan Philip admitted dangerous driving on the Tay Road Bridge and Riverside Drive

A joyrider hit a police car during a dramatic high speed drive through Dundee.

Dylan Philip failed to stop for officers as he sped along the city’s Riverside Drive.

The 24-year-old appeared at the city’s sheriff court on Wednesday and admitted two charges of dangerous driving.

Sheriff George Way deferred sentence for background reports but warned Philip he could be jailed.

He said: “Just because I am releasing you on bail, you cannot think that there won’t be a custodial sentence at the end of this.”

Riverside Drive smash-up

Philip pled guilty to driving dangerously along Riverside Drive and Perth Road on March 7, 2021.

He reversed a silver Vauxhall Vectra into a police car, pushing it backwards, before mounting a pavement and colliding with another vehicle.

The charge states Philip drove at excessive speeds for the road conditions and overtook vehicles when it was unsafe to do so.

Prosecutors said he then entered and navigated a roundabout using the opposite carriageway and entered an opposing carriageway in defiance of road markings.

Philip, who was driving without a licence, also failed to stop when requested to do so by two uniformed police officers.

He further pled guilty to failing to stop and report the accident on Riverside Drive.

Sped through built-up zones

Philip also admitted that on January 3, 2022, he drove a red Ford Focus dangerously through various streets throughout Dundee.

He travelled at excessive speeds within built-up areas in Honeygreen Road, Glenconnor Drive, Pitkerro Road, Kingsway, Dalkeith Road, Arbroath Road, Broughty Ferry Road, East Dock Street and onto the Tay Road Bridge.

The charge states he failed to obey a Give Way sign, did not reduce his speed for oncoming traffic and repeatedly undertook and overtook other vehicles.

During the brief court hearing, Philip’s solicitor described him as “reliable, friendly, helpful and hardworking.”

He added: “He takes his responsibilities seriously.”

Philip, of Balmuir Place, will return to court for sentence on March 7.

He has been banned from driving in the interim.

