Lynn McPaul: ‘Bewildered’ family of missing Dundee mum issue statement

The family of missing Dundee woman Lynn McPaul have issued a statement – nearly two weeks after she was last seen.

The 45-year-old has not been in touch with anyone since leaving her home on Perth Road at 11.40pm on Sunday January 23.

Since then, police have been carrying out searches in areas close to where she lives in the West End, including Strawberry Bank and Magdalen Green.

But last weekend, officers widened their search to include nearby Balgay Park and Balgay Cemetery.

Now, Lynn’s family have issued a statement as they seek answers around her disappearance.

The statement, issued through Police Scotland, said: “Lynn is a home-loving mum, with a tight-knit group of friends.

Search for ‘friendly, approachable’ woman

“She is missed terribly by all her family and friends, who are bewildered by her unexpected disappearance.

“She is friendly and approachable and would go out of her way to help others.

“Please, if anyone has seen her or has information on her whereabouts, contact Police Scotland.”

Lynn is described as white with long brown hair and about 4ft 11in in height.

She was last seen wearing a black knee-length padded coat with a distinctive white Nike tick on the front and back.

Police have been reviewing CCTV and are continuing to ask anyone who may have private footage from the area to get in touch.

Inspector Keith Anderson said: “Lynn’s family are becoming increasingly concerned as this is completely out of character, and they just want her to get in touch so they know she is safe.

“We are using all the resources available to us to try to find Lynn, including officers conducting house-to-house enquiries, specialist search teams, and our local Police Scotland Youth Volunteers (PSYV) who are assisting with leaflets.

“Extensive CCTV work is also being undertaken.

“Searches are ongoing and I am asking the community for help and urging anyone with information about Lynn, or where she may be, to get in touch.

“Please call us if you have something that may assist with our inquiries; no matter how small that information might seem, it could help.”

Anyone who can assist is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 0157 of Sunday January 24 2022.