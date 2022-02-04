Lynn McPaul: ‘Bewildered’ family of missing Dundee mum issue statement

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Lynn McPaul: ‘Bewildered’ family of missing Dundee mum issue statement

By Amie Flett
February 4 2022, 4.01pm
The family of Lynn McPaul have issued a statement around the 45-year-old's disappearance.
The family of missing Dundee woman Lynn McPaul have issued a statement – nearly two weeks after she was last seen.

The 45-year-old has not been in touch with anyone since leaving her home on Perth Road at 11.40pm on Sunday January 23.

Since then, police have been carrying out searches in areas close to where she lives in the West End, including Strawberry Bank and Magdalen Green.

Police searching for Lynn in the West End.

But last weekend, officers widened their search to include nearby Balgay Park and Balgay Cemetery.

Now, Lynn’s family have issued a statement as they seek answers around her disappearance.

The statement, issued through Police Scotland, said: “Lynn is a home-loving mum, with a tight-knit group of friends.

Search for ‘friendly, approachable’ woman

“She is missed terribly by all her family and friends, who are bewildered by her unexpected disappearance.

“She is friendly and approachable and would go out of her way to help others.

“Please, if anyone has seen her or has information on her whereabouts, contact Police Scotland.”

Lynn is described as white with long brown hair and about 4ft 11in in height.

Lynn was last seen wearing a black, padded Nike jacket.

She was last seen wearing a black knee-length padded coat with a distinctive white Nike tick on the front and back.

Police have been reviewing CCTV and are continuing to ask anyone who may have private footage from the area to get in touch.

Inspector Keith Anderson said: “Lynn’s family are becoming increasingly concerned as this is completely out of character, and they just want her to get in touch so they know she is safe.

“We are using all the resources available to us to try to find Lynn, including officers conducting house-to-house enquiries, specialist search teams, and our local Police Scotland Youth Volunteers (PSYV) who are assisting with leaflets.

Missing Dundee woman Lynn McPaul
Another photo of Lynn.

“Extensive CCTV work is also being undertaken.

“Searches are ongoing and I am asking the community for help and urging anyone with information about Lynn, or where she may be, to get in touch.

“Please call us if you have something that may assist with our inquiries; no matter how small that information might seem, it could help.”

Anyone who can assist is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 0157 of Sunday January 24 2022.

