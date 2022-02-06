Comic Con returns to Dundee for sold out event: 25 best pictures

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Taking place at Bonar Hall, Dundee’s Comic Con returned after a two year absence.

The sold out event, hosted by BGCP, was packed with comic book fans, many of which were dressed in cosplay.

At the event, attendees were kept busy with classes like make your own slime and design your own comic book character.

An incredible Jurassic Class also let fans get up close and personal with some dinosaur fossils – as well as being able to design their own dinosaur.

Fans, of course, were also able to browse thousands of comic books, as well as being able to meet the artists who created them.