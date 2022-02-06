Comic Con returns to Dundee for sold out event: 25 best pictures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Comic Con returns to Dundee for sold out event: 25 best pictures

By Emma O'Neill, Gemma Bibby and Steve MacDougall
February 6 2022, 11.33am Updated: February 6 2022, 11.53am
Post Thumbnail

Taking place at Bonar Hall, Dundee’s Comic Con returned after a two year absence.

The sold out event, hosted by BGCP, was packed with comic book fans, many of which were dressed in cosplay.

At the event, attendees were kept busy with classes like make your own slime and design your own comic book character.

An incredible Jurassic Class also let fans get up close and personal with some dinosaur fossils – as well as being able to design their own dinosaur.

Fans, of course, were also able to browse thousands of comic books, as well as being able to meet the artists who created them.

Interesting characters make their way to Bonar Hall. Steve MacDougall / DCT Media
Visitors sheltered from the rain whilst queuing to enter the event. Steve MacDougall / DCT Media
Mya, Lauren and Annabell from Monifieth as characters from the anime Danganronpa. Steve MacDougall / DCT Media
Ghostbusters, left to right, Chris Turnbull, Stuart Cherry and Iain Denham raising money for Glasgow Children’s Hospital Charity. Steve MacDougall / DCT Media
Visitors were not put off by the weather. Steve MacDougall / DCT Media
Edge brothers from Arbroath (left to right) Cole (aged 6 as Thanos), Kaleb (aged 9 as Spiderman) and Kieran (aged 6, also as Spiderman). Steve MacDougall / DCT Media
Marty Kubiliute as Leeloo (left) and Ashley Wilkinson as Prima (right), from Dundee, dressed as new characters developed by Ashley in the Japanese Kigurumi Mask style. Steve MacDougall / DCT Media
Keen for some comic fun and bargains, people queued in the rain. Steve MacDougall / DCT Media
Lauren MacKay as Chibiusa Tsukino from Salior Moon and Scott Bannister as Sniper Mask from High Rise Invasion.Steve MacDougall / DCT Media
Dundee friends, Catherine Alison as Ciel Phantomhive from Black Butler, Rachael Gorman as Harley Quinn, Jamielee Reilly as Marvel’s Black Widow and Emily Taylor as Ochako Uraraka from My Hero Academia. Steve MacDougall / DCT Media
Elliot Murray (aged 8) from Dundee as Halo. Steve MacDougall / DCT Media
Star Wars characters from Imperial Scottish Garrison. Steve MacDougall / DCT Media
Spiderman Lewis Little (aged 10) and sister Robyn Little (aged 8) as Thor visited from Forfar. Steve MacDougall / DCT Media
The Edge brothers from Arbroath (left to right) Cole (aged 6) as Thanos, Kaleb (aged 9) as Spiderman and Kieran (aged 6) also as Spiderman. Steve MacDougall / DCT Media
Even Yoda made an appearance. Steve MacDougall / DCT Media
Visitors browse around the stalls. Steve MacDougall / DCT Media
Even the facemasks had a comic theme. Steve MacDougall / DCT Media
Comic enthusiasts browse through the goods. Steve MacDougall / DCT Media
Darth Vader from Imperial Scottish Garrison. Steve MacDougall / DCT Media
Ryleigh Allan from Dundee as Marvel’s Dr. Otto Octavius. Steve MacDougall / DCT Media
A Storm trooper from Imperial Scottish Garrison. Steve MacDougall / DCT Media
Izaiah Donald, from Dundee, as Runa Yomozuki from Kakegurui  – Compulsive Gambler. Steve MacDougall / DCT Media
So much to choose from! Steve MacDougall / DCT Media
The event was very busy. Steve MacDougall / DCT Media
Harley Quinn peruses the memorabilia. Steve MacDougall / DCT Media

