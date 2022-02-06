Comic Con returns to Dundee for sold out event: 25 best pictures By Emma O'Neill, Gemma Bibby and Steve MacDougall February 6 2022, 11.33am Updated: February 6 2022, 11.53am [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Taking place at Bonar Hall, Dundee’s Comic Con returned after a two year absence. The sold out event, hosted by BGCP, was packed with comic book fans, many of which were dressed in cosplay. At the event, attendees were kept busy with classes like make your own slime and design your own comic book character. An incredible Jurassic Class also let fans get up close and personal with some dinosaur fossils – as well as being able to design their own dinosaur. Fans, of course, were also able to browse thousands of comic books, as well as being able to meet the artists who created them. Interesting characters make their way to Bonar Hall. Steve MacDougall / DCT Media Visitors sheltered from the rain whilst queuing to enter the event. Steve MacDougall / DCT Media Mya, Lauren and Annabell from Monifieth as characters from the anime Danganronpa. Steve MacDougall / DCT Media Ghostbusters, left to right, Chris Turnbull, Stuart Cherry and Iain Denham raising money for Glasgow Children’s Hospital Charity. Steve MacDougall / DCT Media Visitors were not put off by the weather. Steve MacDougall / DCT Media Edge brothers from Arbroath (left to right) Cole (aged 6 as Thanos), Kaleb (aged 9 as Spiderman) and Kieran (aged 6, also as Spiderman). Steve MacDougall / DCT Media Marty Kubiliute as Leeloo (left) and Ashley Wilkinson as Prima (right), from Dundee, dressed as new characters developed by Ashley in the Japanese Kigurumi Mask style. Steve MacDougall / DCT Media Keen for some comic fun and bargains, people queued in the rain. Steve MacDougall / DCT Media Lauren MacKay as Chibiusa Tsukino from Salior Moon and Scott Bannister as Sniper Mask from High Rise Invasion.Steve MacDougall / DCT Media Dundee friends, Catherine Alison as Ciel Phantomhive from Black Butler, Rachael Gorman as Harley Quinn, Jamielee Reilly as Marvel’s Black Widow and Emily Taylor as Ochako Uraraka from My Hero Academia. Steve MacDougall / DCT Media Elliot Murray (aged 8) from Dundee as Halo. Steve MacDougall / DCT Media Star Wars characters from Imperial Scottish Garrison. Steve MacDougall / DCT Media Spiderman Lewis Little (aged 10) and sister Robyn Little (aged 8) as Thor visited from Forfar. Steve MacDougall / DCT Media The Edge brothers from Arbroath (left to right) Cole (aged 6) as Thanos, Kaleb (aged 9) as Spiderman and Kieran (aged 6) also as Spiderman. Steve MacDougall / DCT Media Even Yoda made an appearance. Steve MacDougall / DCT Media Visitors browse around the stalls. Steve MacDougall / DCT Media Even the facemasks had a comic theme. Steve MacDougall / DCT Media Comic enthusiasts browse through the goods. Steve MacDougall / DCT Media Darth Vader from Imperial Scottish Garrison. Steve MacDougall / DCT Media Ryleigh Allan from Dundee as Marvel’s Dr. Otto Octavius. Steve MacDougall / DCT Media A Storm trooper from Imperial Scottish Garrison. Steve MacDougall / DCT Media Izaiah Donald, from Dundee, as Runa Yomozuki from Kakegurui – Compulsive Gambler. Steve MacDougall / DCT Media So much to choose from! Steve MacDougall / DCT Media The event was very busy. Steve MacDougall / DCT Media Harley Quinn peruses the memorabilia. Steve MacDougall / DCT Media Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Con-grad-ulations: 21 best pictures from St Andrews University as in-person graduations return Beano-themed flat celebrates Dundee’s comic culture Dundee Stars: Omar Pacha makes ‘best team in Scotland’ vow with puck set to drop on Elite League ice hockey return Comic Con Scotland set to welcome thousands of fans to celebrate cult films and TV at P&J Live