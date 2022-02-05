Broughty Ferry RNLI volunteer ‘forced off duty’ by thugs who stole car

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Broughty Ferry RNLI volunteer ‘forced off duty’ by thugs who stole car

By Amie Flett
February 5 2022, 4.25pm Updated: February 5 2022, 8.00pm
Broughty Ferry RNLI lifeboat crew.
A Broughty Ferry RNLI volunteer has been “forced off duty” after thugs stole his car from outside his home in the Douglas area of Dundee.

RNLI volunteer Michael Wilkinson said he was awoken during the early hours of Saturday morning by the sound of people putting tools into his car.

Michael and his neighbour both reported the theft to the police and later discovered that the car had been stolen an hour before but the thieves had returned to steal tools from a van on the same street.

The all weather and inshore lifeboat crew member says the theft of his car means he is no longer able to respond to emergency RNLI shouts.

‘The boat needs enough crew to go out to sea’

“I’m forced to be ‘off duty’ until I have a suitable vehicle to respond if I need to,” Michael said.

“I am part of a crew of volunteers who respond though a 24/7 pager system when the Broughty Ferry lifeboat station is asked by the coastguard to help people in danger off the coast.

“I have a pushbike if push comes to shove, but I wouldn’t be in fit state to do my duties on the boat after cycling to the station.

“If I was called during the theft, I would have responded to the pager, the car would have been gone and I wouldn’t have been able to go to the boat.

Broughty Ferry RNLI lifeboat.

“The boat needs enough crew to go to sea and without the numbers they simply cannot go.

“Broughty Ferry are a lucky station to have extra crew but crew coming from further afield could slow down the response time of the boats.”

Broughty Ferry RNLI shared Michael’s social media post about the theft on Facebook, asking locals to “keep an eye out” for the stolen vehicle.

The post read: “One of our crew had his car stolen last night.

“Please keep an eye out. Thanks.”

The car is described as a black Kia Rio with the registration number R25 RBN.

Michael added: “The car has the crew member sticker issued to the crew of lifeboats to show people the vehicle belongs to someone who may need to respond to the pager at anytime when the pager sounds.

“It also has a plastic sign with a similar message attached to the passenger sun visor.”

Murray Brown, Coxswain for Broughty Ferry RNLI, said the theft of Michael’s car could have an impact on the crew’s ability to respond to emergencies.

“He’s sort of lost without it,” Murray said.

Murray Brown, Broughty Ferry RNLI coxswain.

“For anybody to lose their car, it’s awful, but it doesn’t help us get the boat to sea if the guys can’t get to the lifeboat station.”

Police said enquiries into the theft “are at an early stage” but have asked anyone with information around the incident to get in touch.

​Sergeant Rory Duncan, from Longhaugh Police Station, said: “Around 4.45am on Saturday, 5 February, we received a report of a black Kia Rio (R25 RBN) being stolen from a property on Balmerino Place.

Police said enquiries are ongoing into the theft.

“Enquiries into the theft are at an early stage.

“At this time, we ask anyone with information, or local residents with potential CCTV, dashcam or doorbell footage, to please come forward.

“You can call police on 101, quoting incident 0695 of 5 February.”

