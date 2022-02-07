Hunt for Dundee yobs who threw object at car on Kingsway

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Hunt for Dundee yobs who threw object at car on Kingsway

By Lindsey Hamilton
February 7 2022, 7.36am Updated: February 7 2022, 8.07am
The Kingsway near Liff Terrace. Image: Google.
Police are hunting for yobs who smashed a car window by throwing an object on to the Kingsway in Dundee.

The occupants of the vehicle were left badly shaken after it was hit near Dryburgh on Sunday afternoon.

No one was injured but the rear windscreen of the car was shattered.

It is thought a group of about five or six youths was responsible.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “We are currently investigating an incident that took place between 1.30pm and 1.40pm on Sunday afternoon on Kingsway West in Dundee.

Description of youths involved

“A white Mazda car driving south-west towards Myrekirk on Kingsway, approaching the area of the BP petrol station and Subway shop, had a rear window shattered by an object thrown by a group of youths standing on Liff Terrace.

“Fortunately, nobody was injured, although the occupants of the car were left badly shaken.

“The group was seen to comprise about five or six youths. One wore a purple hooded top with a black gilet, another wore an orange hooded top, and the others all wore dark clothing.”

Police in appeal for dashcam footage

Police are urging other drivers or people who live in the area to come forward with any information they may have.

The spokesperson added: “We would like to hear from anyone who was driving on the road around that time who may have dashcam footage, or from residents in the Liff Terrace/northern Dryburgh area who may have private CCTV or video doorbells that may have captured images of this group around the relevant time.

“If you have any information that could assist us, please call 101 or speak to any police officer.

“Also, information can be given anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Our reference is incident 1891 of February 6.”

