Hunt for Dundee yobs who threw object at car on Kingsway

Police are hunting for yobs who smashed a car window by throwing an object on to the Kingsway in Dundee.

The occupants of the vehicle were left badly shaken after it was hit near Dryburgh on Sunday afternoon.

No one was injured but the rear windscreen of the car was shattered.

It is thought a group of about five or six youths was responsible.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “We are currently investigating an incident that took place between 1.30pm and 1.40pm on Sunday afternoon on Kingsway West in Dundee.

Description of youths involved

“A white Mazda car driving south-west towards Myrekirk on Kingsway, approaching the area of the BP petrol station and Subway shop, had a rear window shattered by an object thrown by a group of youths standing on Liff Terrace.

“Fortunately, nobody was injured, although the occupants of the car were left badly shaken.

“The group was seen to comprise about five or six youths. One wore a purple hooded top with a black gilet, another wore an orange hooded top, and the others all wore dark clothing.”

Police in appeal for dashcam footage

Police are urging other drivers or people who live in the area to come forward with any information they may have.

The spokesperson added: “We would like to hear from anyone who was driving on the road around that time who may have dashcam footage, or from residents in the Liff Terrace/northern Dryburgh area who may have private CCTV or video doorbells that may have captured images of this group around the relevant time.

“If you have any information that could assist us, please call 101 or speak to any police officer.

“Also, information can be given anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Our reference is incident 1891 of February 6.”