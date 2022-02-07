Greggs makes bid for takeaway spot in new Dundee retail development

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Nationwide bakery giant Greggs is hoping to open a new shop in the north-west of Dundee.

The chain has applied for a space at a new four-unit retail development on Myrekirk Road just off the Kingsway.

The new units, intended to also feature a Home Bargains and Iceland off-shoot The Food Warehouse, is set within the West Gourdie Industrial Estate.

Greggs has applied for a takeaway with a seating area for up to 20 people in unit two on the Dundee lot.

In the planning application, the bakery chain said the construction of the unit is nearly complete and they plan to fit out the interior in March 2022 if planning permission is granted.

Council officers initially advised to reject the entire retail development proposal, submitted in May 2020, alleging it disregarded the Town Centres First policy.

The Dundee City Council policy aims to protect and maintain footfall in district high streets.

However, councillors pushing for planning permission argued that the move would bring jobs to the area.

After some debate, councillors narrowly voted to approve the proposal by 12 votes to 11.

They agreed the development would be subject to 20 conditions outlined by the city planning department.

One such condition says eight item types commonly sold in the city centre, such as books, clothing, hardware, and “miscellaneous” goods cannot occupy a large percentage of shop floor space.

New Dundee retail block

Dundee City Council has acknowledged the application from Greggs PLC and a decision will be made in due course.

A Greggs spokesperson said: “Greggs is always looking into new shop locations, while we are unable to confirm anything at the moment, we will be sure to share any information in due course.”