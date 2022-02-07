Greggs makes bid for takeaway spot in new Dundee retail development

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Greggs makes bid for takeaway spot in new Dundee retail development

By Katy Scott
February 7 2022, 6.31pm Updated: February 7 2022, 7.12pm
dundee greggs
The retail square has space for four new shops.

Nationwide bakery giant Greggs is hoping to open a new shop in the north-west of Dundee.

The chain has applied for a space at a new four-unit retail development on Myrekirk Road just off the Kingsway.

The new units, intended to also feature a Home Bargains and Iceland off-shoot The Food Warehouse, is set within the West Gourdie Industrial Estate.

dundee greggs
Work is underway on the new retail block on Myrekirk Road.

Greggs has applied for a takeaway with a seating area for up to 20 people in unit two on the Dundee lot.

In the planning application, the bakery chain said the construction of the unit is nearly complete and they plan to fit out the interior in March 2022 if planning permission is granted.

Council officers initially advised to reject the entire retail development proposal, submitted in May 2020, alleging it disregarded the Town Centres First policy.

The Dundee City Council policy aims to protect and maintain footfall in district high streets.

However, councillors pushing for planning permission argued that the move would bring jobs to the area.

dundee greggs myrekirk
Greggs have applied to occupy one of the vacant units in the north-west of the city.

After some debate, councillors narrowly voted to approve the proposal by 12 votes to 11.

They agreed the development would be subject to 20 conditions outlined by the city planning department.

One such condition says eight item types commonly sold in the city centre, such as books, clothing, hardware, and “miscellaneous” goods cannot occupy a large percentage of shop floor space.

New Dundee retail block

Dundee City Council has acknowledged the application from Greggs PLC and a decision will be made in due course.

A Greggs spokesperson said: “Greggs is always looking into new shop locations, while we are unable to confirm anything at the moment, we will be sure to share any information in due course.”

