VIDEO: Moment Dundee car goes up in flames after being set on fire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Dundee

VIDEO: Moment Dundee car goes up in flames after being set on fire

By James Simpson
February 7 2022, 2.40pm

This is the moment a car went up in flames on a Dundee street after being set on fire.

CCTV captured the incident on Fintryside in the Fintry area of the city over the weekend.

Locals believe the Audi Q7 – which has been destroyed by the blaze – was doused in petrol before being torched.

The Audi Q7 on Fintryside.

Emergency services were called to the scene just before 3am on Sunday.

Those living near to the junction with Fintry Crescent say several loud bangs could be heard as the fire took hold.

The resident who shared the footage with The Courier, which you can view above, says the person responsible appeared to arrive at the scene via Finlathen Park.

Footage shows car being set on fire

The local, who asked not to be identified, said: “You can see the guy is pouring something on the car before it goes up.

“He appears to have come from the park, as far as I can tell. It didn’t take long for the whole area to be engulfed in smoke.

“The vehicle was badly damaged to say the least.

“Police were here yesterday at around 1pm and I told them I had some footage.”

Firefighters at the scene of the blaze.

One woman who has lived in the area for more than 30 years says the fire could have ended up affecting nearby homes.

She said: “The first thing I saw was this big orange glow from the bathroom window – I called the fire service straight away.

“I assume someone else had raised the alarm as they were here really quickly.

‘I was waiting on a big boom’

“It was hard to see the vehicle at first because there was so much smoke coming from the fire.

“My immediate fear was that it could spread to some of the other cars and potentially towards our flats.

“There were several loud bangs and I was almost waiting on a big boom – I was panicking.”

Police say the car was set on fire deliberately.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed one appliance from Kingsway East fire station attended the scene.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: “At around 2.45am on Sunday, officers were called to reports of a car on fire on Fintryside, Dundee.

“The fire is being treated as suspicious and anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting reference number 0557 of Sunday February 6.”

Hunt for Dundee yobs who threw object at car on Kingsway

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier