VIDEO: Moment Dundee car goes up in flames after being set on fire

This is the moment a car went up in flames on a Dundee street after being set on fire.

CCTV captured the incident on Fintryside in the Fintry area of the city over the weekend.

Locals believe the Audi Q7 – which has been destroyed by the blaze – was doused in petrol before being torched.

Emergency services were called to the scene just before 3am on Sunday.

Those living near to the junction with Fintry Crescent say several loud bangs could be heard as the fire took hold.

The resident who shared the footage with The Courier, which you can view above, says the person responsible appeared to arrive at the scene via Finlathen Park.

Footage shows car being set on fire

The local, who asked not to be identified, said: “You can see the guy is pouring something on the car before it goes up.

“He appears to have come from the park, as far as I can tell. It didn’t take long for the whole area to be engulfed in smoke.

“The vehicle was badly damaged to say the least.

“Police were here yesterday at around 1pm and I told them I had some footage.”

One woman who has lived in the area for more than 30 years says the fire could have ended up affecting nearby homes.

She said: “The first thing I saw was this big orange glow from the bathroom window – I called the fire service straight away.

“I assume someone else had raised the alarm as they were here really quickly.

‘I was waiting on a big boom’

“It was hard to see the vehicle at first because there was so much smoke coming from the fire.

“My immediate fear was that it could spread to some of the other cars and potentially towards our flats.

“There were several loud bangs and I was almost waiting on a big boom – I was panicking.”

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed one appliance from Kingsway East fire station attended the scene.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: “At around 2.45am on Sunday, officers were called to reports of a car on fire on Fintryside, Dundee.

“The fire is being treated as suspicious and anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting reference number 0557 of Sunday February 6.”