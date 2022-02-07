Marie Curie: Dundee volunteers urgently needed for this year’s Daffodil appeal

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Volunteers are urgently needed for the return of the Marie Curie Great Daffodil appeal in Dundee.

Put on hold for two years due to the pandemic, the end of life charity is returning to the streets of the city and the wider Tayside area to raise money to help those with terminal illnesses.

Volunteers are asked to give up just two hours of their time to hand out the iconic daffodil pins.

Last year, more than 69,000 people were helped by Marie Curie, a record rise of 15% on the previous year.

The charity relies on donations to allow their nurses to provide frontline care for people at the end of their lives, in their own homes.

Donations also allow the charity to run a support line, offering a listening ear to anyone dealing with death, dying and bereavement.

Returning after two years

“We’re so excited that this year we’ll be dusting off our big yellow hats and getting back out there again to host our much-loved collections,” said community fundraiser Jim Stewart.

“We can’t do this alone, though.

“We rely on volunteers to donate their time to help us raise as much money as we can, so that we can continue to work across Tayside and ensure Marie Curie is there for terminally ill people, and their families, in their final days, weeks, months.

“Volunteering at a collection is not only a great way to support Marie Curie but also a chance to meet new people in your local community.

“Our team will support you from the moment you sign-up too, making sure you have everything you need to safely encourage the public to donate and wear one of our iconic daffodil pins.”

A national day of reflection will take place on March 23.

The charity is encouraging everyone to wear a daffodil pin and take a moment to show their support for the millions of people lost during the pandemic.

To sign-up to volunteer to collect for Marie Curie’s Great Daffodil Appeal in Tayside, visit Mariecurie.org.uk/collect