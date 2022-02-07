Marie Curie: Dundee volunteers urgently needed for this year’s Daffodil appeal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Marie Curie: Dundee volunteers urgently needed for this year’s Daffodil appeal

By Emma O'Neill
February 7 2022, 7.13pm
Marie Curie
The Great Daffodil appeal is returning to Tayside this year. Marie Curie

Volunteers are urgently needed for the return of the Marie Curie Great Daffodil appeal in Dundee.

Put on hold for two years due to the pandemic, the end of life charity is returning to the streets of the city and the wider Tayside area to raise money to help those with terminal illnesses.

Volunteers are asked to give up just two hours of their time to hand out the iconic daffodil pins.

Marie Curie
Marie Curie needs Dundee volunteers. DCTMedia

Last year, more than 69,000 people were helped by Marie Curie, a record rise of 15% on the previous year.

The charity relies on donations to allow their nurses to provide frontline care for people at the end of their lives, in their own homes.

Donations also allow the charity to run a support line, offering a listening ear to anyone dealing with death, dying and bereavement.

Returning after two years

“We’re so excited that this year we’ll be dusting off our big yellow hats and getting back out there again to host our much-loved collections,” said community fundraiser Jim Stewart.

“We can’t do this alone, though.

“We rely on volunteers to donate their time to help us raise as much money as we can, so that we can continue to work across Tayside and ensure Marie Curie is there for terminally ill people, and their families, in their final days, weeks, months.

The charity provides end of life care for those with a terminal illness. Kenny Smith/DCT Media

“Volunteering at a collection is not only a great way to support Marie Curie but also a chance to meet new people in your local community.

“Our team will support you from the moment you sign-up too, making sure you have everything you need to safely encourage the public to donate and wear one of our iconic daffodil pins.”

A national day of reflection will take place on March 23.

The charity is encouraging everyone to wear a daffodil pin and take a moment to show their support for the millions of people lost during the pandemic.

To sign-up to volunteer to collect for Marie Curie’s Great Daffodil Appeal in Tayside, visit Mariecurie.org.uk/collect

