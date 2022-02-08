16 Dundee motorists reported in police anti-social driving crackdown

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sixteen Dundee motorists have been reported to prosecutors in a police crackdown on anti-social driving.

Officers stopped 64 drivers on Sunday during what Police Scotland called a “highly visible” operation across several parts of the city.

Speeding and driving without a licence were among the offences recorded by officers in the South Road, Dayton Drive, Kingsway, Milton and city centre areas.

The operation was carried out by road policing officers from Dundee and Perth with support from a mobile CCTV van.

Teen ‘drove at double speed limit’

One 19-year-old man was allegedly caught driving at 80mph in a 40mph zone.

The force says that on top of the 16 drivers reported to the procurator fiscal, a number of other issues were dealt with by warnings and advice.

Sergeant Steve Livesey, who led the operation, said: “We are aware of concerns from the local community in Dundee about the anti-social use of vehicles and we will continue to act on these issues.

We are committed to educating drivers in order to deliver longer-term solutions to these problems Sergeant Steve Livesey

“We are committed to educating drivers in order to deliver longer-term solutions to these problems and officers engaged with a large number of young people over the course of this operation.

“However, we will carry out enforcement action along with this and will not hesitate to act on any offences identified.

“I would encourage anyone with concerns about anti-social driving in their community to report this to police via 101.”

Other efforts to tackle anti-social driving

The activity comes after efforts to tackle other forms of anti-social behaviour on the roads in Dundee in recent months.

That includes Operation Challenge, with officers taking nearly 30 bikes off the streets and reporting more than 50 alleged offenders between August and January.

A teenager was also charged late last month for allegedly driving an e-scooter “dangerously” in the city centre.

Meanwhile, as Sunday’s operation took place, a car had its rear windscreen smashed by yobs who threw an object from a street close to the Kingsway.