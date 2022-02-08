16 Dundee motorists reported in police anti-social driving crackdown

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
16 Dundee motorists reported in police anti-social driving crackdown

By Lindsey Hamilton
February 8 2022, 7.28am Updated: February 8 2022, 7.29am
A number of Dundee motorists have been reported for alleged anti-social driving.
Sixteen Dundee motorists have been reported to prosecutors in a police crackdown on anti-social driving.

Officers stopped 64 drivers on Sunday during what Police Scotland called a “highly visible” operation across several parts of the city.

Speeding and driving without a licence were among the offences recorded by officers in the South Road, Dayton Drive, Kingsway, Milton and city centre areas.

The operation was carried out by road policing officers from Dundee and Perth with support from a mobile CCTV van.

Teen ‘drove at double speed limit’

One 19-year-old man was allegedly caught driving at 80mph in a 40mph zone.

The force says that on top of the 16 drivers reported to the procurator fiscal, a number of other issues were dealt with by warnings and advice.

Sergeant Steve Livesey, who led the operation, said: “We are aware of concerns from the local community in Dundee about the anti-social use of vehicles and we will continue to act on these issues.

We are committed to educating drivers in order to deliver longer-term solutions to these problems

Sergeant Steve Livesey

“We are committed to educating drivers in order to deliver longer-term solutions to these problems and officers engaged with a large number of young people over the course of this operation.

“However, we will carry out enforcement action along with this and will not hesitate to act on any offences identified.

“I would encourage anyone with concerns about anti-social driving in their community to report this to police via 101.”

Other efforts to tackle anti-social driving

The activity comes after efforts to tackle other forms of anti-social behaviour on the roads in Dundee in recent months.

That includes Operation Challenge, with officers taking nearly 30 bikes off the streets and reporting more than 50 alleged offenders between August and January.

A teenager was also charged late last month for allegedly driving an e-scooter “dangerously” in the city centre.

Meanwhile, as Sunday’s operation took place, a car had its rear windscreen smashed by yobs who threw an object from a street close to the Kingsway.

VIDEO: Moment Dundee car goes up in flames after being set on fire

