Boy, 13, and two others charged over Dundee city centre fire

Police have charged three teens, including a 13-year-old boy, in connection with a bin fire in Dundee city centre last week.

An appeal for information was launched after CCTV images caught a group setting Eurobins on fire in the city centre on January 23.

Officers searching for five youngsters involved in the firebug attack say they have now identified and charged three males aged 13, 15 and 16.

Inquiries are continuing to identify the other two males wanted in connection with the fire setting.

It comes amid several other incidents of anti-social behaviour in Dundee city centre.

A second, unconnected incident on February 5 saw staff at McDonald’s in Reform Street assaulted, with a 15-year-old boy charged.

Anti-social behaviour

The same evening officers also dealt with complaints of young people causing problems in Castle Street and Murraygate.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers in Dundee City Centre are continuing to deal with ongoing issues relating to anti-social behaviour from groups of youths in the city centre during the evening, and now also on buses heading into the city from late afternoon onwards.”

Sergeant Chris Grieve from the Dundee City Centre Community Team said police were dealing with anti-social behaviour on “practically a nightly basis”.

“While these two incidents are not directly related, they are indicative of the types of issues we are dealing with in the city centre on practically a nightly basis.

“Staff at establishments which are open in the evening are repeatedly reporting to us that they are being verbally, and at times physically, abused by young people attending at their stores and causing trouble.

Appeal to Dundee parents

“This also inevitably leads to those who are not involved in this type of behaviour being suspected of doing so.

“We would again ask parents and carers for their assistance in knowing where their youngsters are, who they are with, and what they are doing.

“We appreciate that this isn’t always easy, but it should certainly be impressed on them that unless they have a legitimate reason for being in the centre in the mid to late evening, then staying away is the best way keep out of trouble.”