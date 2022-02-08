Boy, 13, and two others charged over Dundee city centre fire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Boy, 13, and two others charged over Dundee city centre fire

By Alasdair Clark
February 8 2022, 1.56pm Updated: February 8 2022, 2.27pm
Bin fire dundee city centre
Three teens have been charged

Police have charged three teens, including a 13-year-old boy, in connection with a bin fire in Dundee city centre last week.

An appeal for information was launched after CCTV images caught a group setting Eurobins on fire in the city centre on January 23.

Officers searching for five youngsters involved in the firebug attack say they have now identified and charged three males aged 13, 15 and 16.

Inquiries are continuing to identify the other two males wanted in connection with the fire setting.

It comes amid several other incidents of anti-social behaviour in Dundee city centre.

A second, unconnected incident on February 5 saw staff at McDonald’s in Reform Street assaulted, with a 15-year-old boy charged.

Anti-social behaviour

The same evening officers also dealt with complaints of young people causing problems in Castle Street and Murraygate.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers in Dundee City Centre are continuing to deal with ongoing issues relating to anti-social behaviour from groups of youths in the city centre during the evening, and now also on buses heading into the city from late afternoon onwards.”

Police say they continue to deal with anti-social behaviour in the city centre

Sergeant Chris Grieve from the Dundee City Centre Community Team said police were dealing with anti-social behaviour on “practically a nightly basis”.

“While these two incidents are not directly related, they are indicative of the types of issues we are dealing with in the city centre on practically a nightly basis.

“Staff at establishments which are open in the evening are repeatedly reporting to us that they are being verbally, and at times physically, abused by young people attending at their stores and causing trouble.

Appeal to Dundee parents

“This also inevitably leads to those who are not involved in this type of behaviour being suspected of doing so.

“We would again ask parents and carers for their assistance in knowing where their youngsters are, who they are with, and what they are doing.

“We appreciate that this isn’t always easy, but it should certainly be impressed on them that unless they have a legitimate reason for being in the centre in the mid to late evening, then staying away is the best way keep out of trouble.”

