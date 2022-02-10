‘Is this our reward for working all our lives?’ Dundee Pensioners Forum on cost of living increase

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

As the cost of living soars the prospect looks bleak for many older people, according to Dorothy McHugh from Dundee Pensioners Forum.

Inflation has reached its highest level in 30 years, many homes are feeling the pressure.

Citizens’ Advice in Perth is already reporting a 40% increase in the number of people seeking help with utility bills.

And in Dundee, the elderly are struggling to make ends meet.

Dorothy said: “Is this our reward for working all our lives?

“Many older people on fixed incomes are worrying, quite rightly, how they will manage to keep their heating on and food on the table.

“Energy bills are already higher than in previous years.

“Combining the effect of price rises with the fact that many of us have been at home for longer periods during the pandemic restrictions, we are therefore using much more energy than usual.

“We hear that energy prices may double in the coming months.

“And since the UK Government reneged on their promise to protect the Triple Lock, any pension rise this year will be minimal, and certainly below predicted inflation of around 6%.”

Price rises across the board

Wholesale gas prices were up about 500% in 2021.

A cold winter followed by a windless summer was to blame.

Costs at the petrol pumps reached a record high as well.

In January 2021, a litre of petrol came in at around 114p. Now, costs are closer to 145p per litre.

The rising cost of utilities and petrol has had a knock on effect on the price of food in our supermarkets too.

“From a personal perspective, I can certainly tell you that food prices are rising by the day,” Dorothy said.

“Even in cheaper outlets like Farmfoods and Lidl.

“According to the ONS, inflation reached 5.4% in December 2021 – due to rising energy prices and supply chain disruptions.

“We certainly know about that – empty shelves in all the supermarkets.

“And, for those older and less able people who don’t have transport and need to rely on local stores for their shopping, where prices are much higher, the situation is even worse.”