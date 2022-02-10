‘Is this our reward for working all our lives?’ Dundee Pensioners Forum on cost of living increase

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
‘Is this our reward for working all our lives?’ Dundee Pensioners Forum on cost of living increase

By Emma O'Neill
February 10 2022, 2.57pm
Dundee pensioners forum
Dorothy McHugh, from the Dundee Pensioners Forum, said she is concerned about the cost of living. Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media

As the cost of living soars the prospect looks bleak for many older people, according to Dorothy McHugh from Dundee Pensioners Forum.

Inflation has reached its highest level in 30 years, many homes are feeling the pressure.

Citizens’ Advice in Perth is already reporting a 40% increase in the number of people seeking help with utility bills.

Utilities price rise
The rising cost of utilities have left many homes unable to turn the heating on. Xinhua/Shutterstock

And in Dundee, the elderly are struggling to make ends meet.

Dorothy said: “Is this our reward for working all our lives?

“Many older people on fixed incomes are worrying, quite rightly, how they will manage to keep their heating on and food on the table.

Energy bills are already higher than in previous years.

“Combining the effect of price rises with the fact that many of us have been at home for longer periods during the pandemic restrictions, we are therefore using much more energy than usual.

“We hear that energy prices may double in the coming months.

“And since the UK Government reneged on their promise to protect the Triple Lock, any pension rise this year will be minimal, and certainly below predicted inflation of around 6%.”

Price rises across the board

Wholesale gas prices were up about 500% in 2021.

A cold winter followed by a windless summer was to blame.

Dundee pensioners forum
Dorothy wonders that pensioners will begin to struggle. Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media

Costs at the petrol pumps reached a record high as well.

In January 2021, a litre of petrol came in at around 114p. Now, costs are closer to 145p per litre.

The rising cost of utilities and petrol has had a knock on effect on the price of food in our supermarkets too.

“From a personal perspective, I can certainly tell you that food prices are rising by the day,” Dorothy said.

“Even in cheaper outlets like Farmfoods and Lidl.

“According to the ONS, inflation reached 5.4% in December 2021 – due to rising energy prices and supply chain disruptions.

“We certainly know about that – empty shelves in all the supermarkets.

“And, for those older and less able people who don’t have transport and need to rely on local stores for their shopping, where prices are much higher, the situation is even worse.”

