‘Danger to life’ as Tayside and Fife to be battered by strong winds

Winds of up to 90mph will batter Tayside and Fife as the Met Office issues two weather warnings for later this week.

‘Storm Dudley’ is to batter the country with strong gusts later this week.

A yellow warning covers the whole of Scotland and is in place from 6pm Wednesday until 6pm on Thursday.

An amber warning covers parts of Fife, such as Kirkcaldy, Cowdenbeath, Dunfermline and Rosyth. It is in place from 6pm on Wednesday until 9am on Thursday.

The warnings also include the chance of injury and danger to life.

Very strong westerly winds are to develop and extend eastwards.

Storm Dudley will bring very strong winds to northern England, southern Scotland and parts of Northern Ireland Wednesday 1800 – Thursday 0900

Inland, gusts are predicted to reach between 60 and 70 miles per hour, rising to between 80 and 90 miles per hour in exposed coastal areas and hills.

Storm Dudley disruption

The wind is likely to bring disruption across Tayside and Fife with possible cancellations and longer journey times. Some roads and bridges may need to close.

Fallen trees and damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs, is likely.

The warning also includes the chance of injuries and danger to life from flying debris, large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties.

Winds are expected to ease on Thursday evening.