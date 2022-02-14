‘Danger to life’ as Tayside and Fife to be battered by strong winds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Dundee

‘Danger to life’ as Tayside and Fife to be battered by strong winds

By Emma Duncan
February 14 2022, 7.59am Updated: February 14 2022, 4.03pm

Winds of up to 90mph will batter Tayside and Fife as the Met Office issues two weather warnings for later this week.

‘Storm Dudley’ is to batter the country with strong gusts later this week.

A yellow warning covers the whole of Scotland and is in place from 6pm Wednesday until 6pm on Thursday.

An amber warning covers parts of Fife, such as Kirkcaldy, Cowdenbeath, Dunfermline and Rosyth. It is in place from 6pm on Wednesday until 9am on Thursday.

The warnings also include the chance of injury and danger to life.

Very strong westerly winds are to develop and extend eastwards.

Inland, gusts are predicted to reach between 60 and 70 miles per hour, rising to between 80 and 90 miles per hour in exposed coastal areas and hills.

Storm Dudley disruption

The wind is likely to bring disruption across Tayside and Fife with possible cancellations and longer journey times. Some roads and bridges may need to close.

Fallen trees and damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs, is likely.

The warning also includes the chance of injuries and danger to life from flying debris, large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties.

Winds are expected to ease on Thursday evening.

