Family worried about missing vulnerable elderly Dundee woman

The family of a missing vulnerable elderly Dundee woman are growing worried and concerned over her whereabouts.

Nora Gaughan was last seen at 4.50pm on Monday in the Mill O Main’s area of the city.

The 79-year-old has brown hair and was last seen wearing black trousers, black shoes or boots and a tan and black vertical stripped fur coat.

Her family are growing increasingly worried and say it is out of character for her to not be in contact with them.

A Police Scotland spokesperson added: “If anyone has seen Nora or has any information or knowledge as to her whereabouts, please contact us.”

People are asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident number 2647 on February 14.