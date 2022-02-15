Ryehill Medical Practice: What are the options for Dundee patients?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Dundee

Ryehill Medical Practice: What are the options for Dundee patients?

By Alasdair Clark
February 15 2022, 12.54pm Updated: February 15 2022, 2.25pm
The practice has been unable to recruit new GPs
The practice has been unable to recruit new GPs

NHS Tayside has confirmed Ryehill Medical Practice will terminate its contract to provide GP services later this year — but what are the options for patients?

Primary care services in Scotland are normally delivered by doctors who act as independent contractors and run primary care practices on behalf of local NHS health boards.

Although some practices are owned and operated directly by NHS Tayside, such as Maryfield Health Centre, the vast majority are run “independently” in Dundee.

It means groups of doctors are paid by the NHS to provide certain services to patients, but a national shortage of GPs in Scotland has meant some practices have been unable to recruit new partners after existing medics retire or leave the profession.

This is the reason those who run Ryehill Medical Practice have given for terminating their contract.

What will happen to patients at Ryehill Medical Practice?

NHS Tayside has said it will work closely with Dundee Health and Social Care Partnership to ensure that patients can access local GP and primary care services from July 1.

“Patients at the practice will be receiving a letter in the next few days to explain the next steps.

“When a practice gives notice to stop providing services, NHS Tayside has to ensure that patients have continued access to a GP,” a spokesperson said.

Ryehill Medical Practice will close in June
Ryehill Medical Practice

The health board will consider how best to provide GP services for these patients and this could include closing the practice completely and transferring patients to neighbouring health centres.

Alternatively, they could decide to take over management of the practice and run it directly. Of the 64 GP practices in Tayside, four are run in this way.

What have local politicians said?

Councillor Richard McReady, who represents Dundee’s West End, said that no one should be disadvantaged whatever by the final decision.

“No patient at Ryehill should be see any difference in the care that they receive. I want NHS Tayside to guarantee that no one will miss out due to this closure,” he said.

The councillor told The Courier that he wanted NHS Tayside to look closely at taking over the practice.

Councillor Richard McCready
Councillor Richard McCready

“If that is not possible, I want to know what the impact on other local GP practices would be if the patients are transferred to other practices.

“NHS Tayside needs to be open and transparent about the future of GP services in the West End of Dundee.

“Patients whom I have spoken to are appalled at the news of the closure of the practice.

“I am looking for more information from them as a matter of urgency.”

Thousands of patients affected as Dundee’s Ryehill Medical Practice to close

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier