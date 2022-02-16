Why didn’t Dundee council chiefs bid for levelling up cash despite city being ‘high priority’ case?

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Council chiefs in Dundee have been accused of an “inexcusable dereliction of duty” after failing to submit a bid for the first round of the UK Government’s levelling up fund – despite being considered a high priority case.

The SNP administration denied the decision was politically motivated after rivals suggested it may have been triggered by a reluctance to accept Westminster cash.

It has pledged to ask for the “maximum” amount in future rounds.

Local councils in Scotland are entitled to bid for up to £20 million in support from the levelling up fund for each parliamentary constituency in their area.

They can also apply for a grant for a further transport-related project, with funding ranging from £20 million to £50 million for those considered “strategically significant”.

That could have seen a total of £90 million of investment delivered in Dundee alone.

We can reveal Perth and Kinross and Angus councils submitted bids but were unsuccessful in the first round, while Fife Council also chose not to make a bid.

Priority of places

Dundee was listed in March 2021 by the UK Government’s “priority of places” as a “category 1” area, which means it was deemed one of the places in the country most in need of investment through the levelling up fund.

Dundee City Council leader John Alexander said the authority chose not to submit a bid this time because it was notified just months before the deadline closed, adding “it takes time to pull firm proposals of that scale together”.

But in Scotland alone, eight councils submitted successful bids – and at least a third of all 32 local authorities are known to have applied.

At least 100 local projects will benefit from £1.7bn of funding from the first round of the Levelling Up Fund.#Budget2021 #SpendingReview pic.twitter.com/r7ueKx91Ax — HM Treasury (@hmtreasury) October 27, 2021

The UK Government’s Levelling Up Department does not reveal unsuccessful bidders but The Courier has learned Perth and Kinross and Angus councils did make applications and were not among those receiving awards.

Successful bids were considered against a range of factors but both Edinburgh and Highland Council, which are in the lowest priority “category 3” band, each received around £20 million in the first round of funding.

Meanwhile Renfrewshire, which is in the same priority category as Dundee, received £38 million for a travel project.

MSP brands decision ‘inexcusable’

Local authorities who are rejected in earlier rounds are not prohibited from applying in subsequent rounds, and are even provided with support and feedback to ensure future bids have a better chance.

Scottish Conservative North East MSP Maurice Golden claimed Dundee’s failure to apply for the funding “could have cost the city tens of millions of pounds”.

“It appears the UK Government recognised that Dundee was a high priority area when it came to levelling up,” he said.

“But for some reason the council disagrees and thinks the money should be spent in other parts of the country.

“This is an inexcusable dereliction of duty at council level and the price could be really quite severe.”

Mr Golden called on the local authority to give an “honest and detailed explanation as to why it turned its nose up at this cash”.

“Many will suspect a political motivation from an SNP administration that doesn’t want to be seen to be taking UK Government money,” he said.

“The people and businesses who could have benefited from this significantly will be in vehement disagreement with that small-minded approach.

“The council must give itself a shake and ensure applications go in for subsequent rounds of funding.”

Pathetic nonsense

Council leader John Alexander dismissed Mr Golden’s comments as “the peddling of pathetic nonsense” and said it is his firm intention to bid for the full amounts.

“There is no ambiguity, Dundee will absolutely be submitting the maximum bids permitted up to the maximum value,” he said.

“Our priority is submitting bids which are successful, there is little point rushing to submit a bid only for the UK Government to decline it.”

Mr Alexander said Mr Golden’s remarks “show how ill-informed and disconnected he is from reality and what the city is actually doing and delivering”.

“Instead of the peddling of pathetic nonsense, Maurice could have merely picked up the phone and asked. Something which he hasn’t bothered to do,” he said.

“Our administration has overseen an unprecedented 9.4% increase in employment levels and needs no lessons from an MSP who doesn’t seem to understand his own Government’s process or funding regime.”

Improving opportunities

The UK Government unveiled its levelling up plan earlier this month and pledged to improve opportunities across the country.

A total of £4 billion will be be awarded to UK schemes, with the first round of funding delivering £1.7 billion to at least 100 local projects.

The UK Government says £172 million of that cash has been awarded in Scotland.

Speaking on a visit to Rosyth on Monday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson talked up Dundee’s chances of being successful in a future round.

He said: “I think that £172 million has been awarded and just because somewhere did not succeed in the first round, that doesn’t mean in any way that that is a sign for the future.

“I am sure that Dundee can prosper again in future iterations of the levelling up fund.”

Meanwhile, Fife Council’s head of business and employability, Gordon Mole, said it is preparing submissions for each of its four parliamentary constituency areas, as well as a transport submission, for future funding rounds.

“We are working closely with the newly established levelling up regional teams within UK Government, and have consulted with Fife’s MPs, MSPs and elected members in the development of projects which meet with the themes and ambitions of the fund,” he said.

“Fife has taken on board feedback from UK Government relating to the first round of bids to inform its approach, together with the Levelling Up White Paper released earlier this month.

“Fife has not missed out on any funding, as the process runs across multiple years for submissions.”

IN FULL: Scottish projects supported by the levelling up fund

Aberdeen – category 2 – Aberdeen City Centre Masterplan – £20 million

– category 2 – Aberdeen City Centre Masterplan – £20 million Edinburgh – category 3 – Granton Gas Holder (Waterfront Cultural Regeneration) – £16,482,845

– category 3 – Granton Gas Holder (Waterfront Cultural Regeneration) – £16,482,845 Falkirk – category 1 – Westfield Roundabout (Transport Infrastructure Improvement Project) – £20 million

– category 1 – Westfield Roundabout (Transport Infrastructure Improvement Project) – £20 million Glasgow – category 1 – Pollok Stables and Sawmill (Heritage and Community Centre Development) – £13,050,500

– category 1 – Pollok Stables and Sawmill (Heritage and Community Centre Development) – £13,050,500 Highland – category 3 – Inverness Zero Carbon Cultural Regeneration – £19,856,253

– category 3 – Inverness Zero Carbon Cultural Regeneration – £19,856,253 North Ayrshire – category 1 – Infrastructure Improvements on B714 (Transport Infrastructure Improvement Project) – £23,693,443.33

– category 1 – Infrastructure Improvements on B714 (Transport Infrastructure Improvement Project) – £23,693,443.33 Renfrewshire – category 1 – AMIDS South (Travel Links Improvement Project) – £38,725,218

– category 1 – AMIDS South (Travel Links Improvement Project) – £38,725,218 West Dunbartonshire – category 1 – Artizan Shopping Centre, Glencairn House & Connecting Dumbarton – £19,900,000

Angus and Fife council were both listed as category 2 priority areas, while Perth and Kinross was deemed to be category 3.