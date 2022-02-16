Why didn’t Dundee council chiefs bid for levelling up cash despite city being ‘high priority’ case?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Why didn’t Dundee council chiefs bid for levelling up cash despite city being ‘high priority’ case?

By Derek Healey
February 16 2022, 6.00am
Council leader John Alexander.
Council leader John Alexander.

Council chiefs in Dundee have been accused of an “inexcusable dereliction of duty” after failing to submit a bid for the first round of the UK Government’s levelling up fund – despite being considered a high priority case.

The SNP administration denied the decision was politically motivated after rivals suggested it may have been triggered by a reluctance to accept Westminster cash.

It has pledged to ask for the “maximum” amount in future rounds.

Local councils in Scotland are entitled to bid for up to £20 million in support from the levelling up fund for each parliamentary constituency in their area.

They can also apply for a grant for a further transport-related project, with funding ranging from £20 million to £50 million for those considered “strategically significant”.

That could have seen a total of £90 million of investment delivered in Dundee alone.

We can reveal Perth and Kinross and Angus councils submitted bids but were unsuccessful in the first round, while Fife Council also chose not to make a bid.

Priority of places

Dundee was listed in March 2021 by the UK Government’s “priority of places” as a “category 1” area, which means it was deemed one of the places in the country most in need of investment through the levelling up fund.

Dundee City Council leader John Alexander said the authority chose not to submit a bid this time because it was notified just months before the deadline closed, adding “it takes time to pull firm proposals of that scale together”.

But in Scotland alone, eight councils submitted successful bids – and at least a third of all 32 local authorities are known to have applied.

The UK Government’s Levelling Up Department does not reveal unsuccessful bidders but The Courier has learned Perth and Kinross and Angus councils did make applications and were not among those receiving awards.

Successful bids were considered against a range of factors but both Edinburgh and Highland Council, which are in the lowest priority “category 3” band, each received around £20 million in the first round of funding.

Meanwhile Renfrewshire, which is in the same priority category as Dundee, received £38 million for a travel project.

MSP brands decision ‘inexcusable’

Local authorities who are rejected in earlier rounds are not prohibited from applying in subsequent rounds, and are even provided with support and feedback to ensure future bids have a better chance.

Scottish Conservative North East MSP Maurice Golden claimed Dundee’s failure to apply for the funding “could have cost the city tens of millions of pounds”.

“It appears the UK Government recognised that Dundee was a high priority area when it came to levelling up,” he said.

Maurice Golden MSP

“But for some reason the council disagrees and thinks the money should be spent in other parts of the country.

“This is an inexcusable dereliction of duty at council level and the price could be really quite severe.”

Mr Golden called on the local authority to give an “honest and detailed explanation as to why it turned its nose up at this cash”.

“Many will suspect a political motivation from an SNP administration that doesn’t want to be seen to be taking UK Government money,” he said.

“The people and businesses who could have benefited from this significantly will be in vehement disagreement with that small-minded approach.

“The council must give itself a shake and ensure applications go in for subsequent rounds of funding.”

Pathetic nonsense

Council leader John Alexander dismissed Mr Golden’s comments as “the peddling of pathetic nonsense” and said it is his firm intention to bid for the full amounts.

“There is no ambiguity, Dundee will absolutely be submitting the maximum bids permitted up to the maximum value,” he said.

“Our priority is submitting bids which are successful, there is little point rushing to submit a bid only for the UK Government to decline it.”

Mr Alexander said Mr Golden’s remarks “show how ill-informed and disconnected he is from reality and what the city is actually doing and delivering”.

John Alexander.

“Instead of the peddling of pathetic nonsense, Maurice could have merely picked up the phone and asked. Something which he hasn’t bothered to do,” he said.

“Our administration has overseen an unprecedented 9.4% increase in employment levels and needs no lessons from an MSP who doesn’t seem to understand his own Government’s process or funding regime.”

Improving opportunities

The UK Government unveiled its levelling up plan earlier this month and pledged to improve opportunities across the country.

A total of £4 billion will be be awarded to UK schemes, with the first round of funding delivering £1.7 billion to at least 100 local projects.

The UK Government says £172 million of that cash has been awarded in Scotland.

Speaking on a visit to Rosyth on Monday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson talked up Dundee’s chances of being successful in a future round.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson

He said: “I think that £172 million has been awarded and just because somewhere did not succeed in the first round, that doesn’t mean in any way that that is a sign for the future.

“I am sure that Dundee can prosper again in future iterations of the levelling up fund.”

Meanwhile, Fife Council’s head of business and employability, Gordon Mole, said it is preparing submissions for each of its four parliamentary constituency areas, as well as a transport submission, for future funding rounds.

“We are working closely with the newly established levelling up regional teams within UK Government, and have consulted with Fife’s MPs, MSPs and elected members in the development of projects which meet with the themes and ambitions of the fund,” he said.

“Fife has taken on board feedback from UK Government relating to the first round of bids to inform its approach, together with the Levelling Up White Paper released earlier this month.

“Fife has not missed out on any funding, as the process runs across multiple years for submissions.”

IN FULL: Scottish projects supported by the levelling up fund

  • Aberdeen – category 2 – Aberdeen City Centre Masterplan – £20 million
  • Edinburgh – category 3 – Granton Gas Holder (Waterfront Cultural Regeneration) –  £16,482,845
  • Falkirk – category 1 – Westfield Roundabout (Transport Infrastructure Improvement Project) – £20 million
  • Glasgow – category 1 – Pollok Stables and Sawmill (Heritage and Community Centre Development) – £13,050,500
  • Highland – category 3 – Inverness Zero Carbon Cultural Regeneration – £19,856,253
  • North Ayrshire – category 1 – Infrastructure Improvements on B714 (Transport Infrastructure Improvement Project) – £23,693,443.33
  • Renfrewshire – category 1 – AMIDS South (Travel Links Improvement Project) – £38,725,218
  • West Dunbartonshire – category 1 – Artizan Shopping Centre, Glencairn House & Connecting Dumbarton – £19,900,000

Angus and Fife council were both listed as category 2 priority areas, while Perth and Kinross was deemed to be category 3.

