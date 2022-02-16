1,000 year walk: Garry and friends take on West Highland Way in memory of brother who died from cancer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
1,000 year walk: Garry and friends take on West Highland Way in memory of brother who died from cancer

By Emma O'Neill
February 16 2022, 2.26pm
1000 year walk
Steve Dron, Garry Fraser and Ian Crighton will be taking on the walk. Gareth Jennings/DCT Media

“We’re all over 65, so it’s not as if we’re in the springs of youth.”

Garry Fraser, from Dundee, and 15 friends will be taking on the West Highland Way in memory of his brother Stuart.

Stuart, also from Dundee, died last September at age 67 after a battle with prostate cancer.

The “band of brothers” will be taking on the 96 mile hike in May. Gareth Jennings/DCT Media

Now his friends – whose ages add up to 1,000 – will be taking on the 96-mile walk to raise money for Prostate Cancer UK.

“There will be 16 of us doing the West Highland Way in May,” Garry explained.

“People will be coming from Canada, Singapore, Switzerland and the rest of the UK, to get together to do this charity walk.

“Our total ages add up to over 1000 years, so we’ve called it the 1000 year walk.

“All the guys who are doing the hike were close friends of his.”

The group had been planning to take on the walk before Stuart passed away.

But brother Garry said the walk now “took on more meaning” for them.

1000 year walk
The men will complete the trek over six days. Gareth Jennings/DCT Media

“I’m looking forward to the hike, but there is mixed emotions, obviously,” he said.

“I’ve done it before and I’m looking forward to meeting up with Stuart’s friends and the whole experience of 16 guys walking together then stopping for a drink and a meal.

“It’s an important thing we’re doing in memory of Stuart.”

In memory of Stuart

Stuart, an engineer, left behind wife Anne and had two daughters, Lindsey and Ellen and a grandson.

The Dundee FC supporter was a great outdoors man, Garry said.

“He did a lot of walking,” he said.

“Stuart was a golfer, a walker, loved live music.

“He was very much an outdoor person, so it’s probably quite fitting that we’re doing something outdoors that he would appreciate.”

The group hope to raise £50,000 for Prostate Cancer UK. Gareth Jennings/DCT Media

The group hope to raise £30,000 for the cancer charity – £2000 per person taking part.

“Prostate Cancer UK helped Stuart out, so we’re giving something back so they can go on to help others,” Garry explained.

They plan to take on the hike over six days, staying in bed and breakfasts along the way.

The West Highland Way stretches from Milngavie to Fort William.

“It’ll be a bit of a challenge for some of us, but it gives us six days to bond,” Garry added.

“It’s an important thing to do in memory of Stuart.”

If you’d like to donate to the 1,000 year walk, you can do so here.

