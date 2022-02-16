1,000 year walk: Garry and friends take on West Highland Way in memory of brother who died from cancer

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

“We’re all over 65, so it’s not as if we’re in the springs of youth.”

Garry Fraser, from Dundee, and 15 friends will be taking on the West Highland Way in memory of his brother Stuart.

Stuart, also from Dundee, died last September at age 67 after a battle with prostate cancer.

Now his friends – whose ages add up to 1,000 – will be taking on the 96-mile walk to raise money for Prostate Cancer UK.

“There will be 16 of us doing the West Highland Way in May,” Garry explained.

“People will be coming from Canada, Singapore, Switzerland and the rest of the UK, to get together to do this charity walk.

“Our total ages add up to over 1000 years, so we’ve called it the 1000 year walk.

“All the guys who are doing the hike were close friends of his.”

The group had been planning to take on the walk before Stuart passed away.

But brother Garry said the walk now “took on more meaning” for them.

“I’m looking forward to the hike, but there is mixed emotions, obviously,” he said.

“I’ve done it before and I’m looking forward to meeting up with Stuart’s friends and the whole experience of 16 guys walking together then stopping for a drink and a meal.

“It’s an important thing we’re doing in memory of Stuart.”

In memory of Stuart

Stuart, an engineer, left behind wife Anne and had two daughters, Lindsey and Ellen and a grandson.

The Dundee FC supporter was a great outdoors man, Garry said.

“He did a lot of walking,” he said.

“Stuart was a golfer, a walker, loved live music.

“He was very much an outdoor person, so it’s probably quite fitting that we’re doing something outdoors that he would appreciate.”

The group hope to raise £30,000 for the cancer charity – £2000 per person taking part.

“Prostate Cancer UK helped Stuart out, so we’re giving something back so they can go on to help others,” Garry explained.

They plan to take on the hike over six days, staying in bed and breakfasts along the way.

The West Highland Way stretches from Milngavie to Fort William.

“It’ll be a bit of a challenge for some of us, but it gives us six days to bond,” Garry added.

“It’s an important thing to do in memory of Stuart.”

If you’d like to donate to the 1,000 year walk, you can do so here.