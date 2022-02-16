Jim Hastie: Owner of E Butchart jeweller in Hilltown, Dundee, dies

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Dundee

Jim Hastie: Owner of E Butchart jeweller in Hilltown, Dundee, dies

By Chris Ferguson
February 16 2022, 11.30am Updated: February 16 2022, 11.45am
Jim Hastie outside the his shop in Hilltown, Dundee.
Jim Hastie outside the his shop in Hilltown, Dundee.

Jim Hastie, whose jeweller shop was a fixture on Hilltown, Dundee, for decades, has died aged 75.

He was one of small number of watchmakers and jewellers who completed a seven-year apprenticeship.

Jim worked at, then later owned, E Butchart jewellers in Hilltown Dundee from 1964 until his retiral in 2012 aged 66.

Jim Hastie at work.

The business had been founded in 1910 by the original Mr Butchart, with whom Jim worked.

In earlier times, the shop also housed an optician and the business also offered ear piercing.

Over the decades, thousands of couples selected engagement rings at the shop.

Jim’s son, James, said his father was always particularly busy on Christmas Eve with men dashing in to by last-minute gifts for their wives or girlfriends.

Early years

William James Hastie was born in Arbroath to Robert and Elizabeth Hastie. His father had served in the RAF during the war and had stayed on in Angus afterwards. He went on to work for the North of Scotland Hydro-Electric Board.

When he was 16, Jim met his future wife Olive, who was the same age, at a youth club at the Unitarian Church in Dundee.

The interior of Jim Hastie’s shop.

The married in the same church in 1970. The birth of James completed the immediate family.

Jim always had an aptitude for fixing things and joined E Butchart in 1964 as an apprentice.

He learned to repair watches and specialised in working on grandfather and grandmother clocks.

Retiral

Jim was often seen with two watches on each wrist, which he was testing before handing back to costumers after repair.

In 2012, shortly after his shop was flooded three times, Jim decided to retire.

He said trade had gravitated towards the city centre away from Hilltown, leaving it a shadow of its former self when it was a shopping destination in its own right.

The historic jeweller’s shop in Hilltown and some of its adverts from years past.

In retirement he devoted a lot of time to bowling, first at Dudhope, then Magdalen Green and latterly Balgay where he was outgoing president. Jim had previous spells as president in 2014 and 2020.

He was predeceased by Olive in 2018 and was a member, treasurer and chairman of the committee of Williamson Memorial Unitarian Church.

He is survived by James and his wife Gill and their children Struan, Murdo and Breagha.

You can read the family’s announcement here.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]