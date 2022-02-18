Mohammed Issa: 1st Stop 2 Shop founder and former Dundee Citizen of the Year dies aged 59

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Mohammed Issa: 1st Stop 2 Shop founder and former Dundee Citizen of the Year dies aged 59

By Lindsey Hamilton
February 18 2022, 3.58pm Updated: February 18 2022, 3.59pm
Mohammed Issa, whose funeral took place on Friday.
Mohammed Issa, whose funeral took place on Friday.

A former Dundee Citizen of the Year and the co-founder of the 1st Stop 2 Shop chain in Dundee and Angus has died.

Mohammed Issa MBE, 59, had been battling cancer and died with his family by his side at home on Clepington Road.

His funeral service took place on Friday at the Central Mosque in Dundee followed by a burial at Birkhill Cemetery, with about 1,000 people in attendance.

Family ‘heartbroken’ at loss of ‘massive character’

Issa’s nephew Umar Sher said: “My uncle died the way he lived, with good humour and without complaint.

“With my hand in his hand, he passed away. I really did not think he was going to go.

“My uncle was a massive character who always did everything he could, not only for his own family and the Muslim community, but for everyone in Dundee he could possibly help.

Mohammed co-founded the shop chain in 2003.

“He was a friend to everyone, a proper go-to guy if you needed help with anything.

“My family is heartbroken. We would rather not say anything further at this stage, other than we are deeply saddened.

“We will pay a fuller tribute to him once his funeral and burial have taken place.”

Mourners at Issa’s funeral on Friday.

As is traditional in Islamic culture, Issa’s funeral and burial took place within 24 hours of his passing.

Bashir Chohan, leader of Dundee’s Muslim community, described Issa as a “legend”.

He said: “I was with Issa at the end and I am devastated.

Issa at a reception held at Downing Street to honour people who had worked tirelessly for their community. He is pictured with Rena Smith, another Dundee Citizen of the Year, and Iain Luke – the Dundee East MP at the time.

“He truly was a legend. He was well-known throughout Dundee for all the work he did for both the Asian community and the wider community.

“He was always there to help anyone who needed it.

“He will be sadly missed by many people.”

Issa came to Dundee from Pakistan with his family as a child.

His father, Haji Ahaddin, was a former soldier and moved to the city in search of living.

In an interview in 2013, Issa said his father worked day and night in order to get his family settled.

He later played a big part in helping the Muslim and south Asian community in the city.

Co-founded 1st Stop 2 Shop stores

In 2003, after working in the family grocer business, Issa co-founded the 1st Stop 2 Shop in Fintry.

He went on to open a store in Forfar, one in Brechin and two in Kirriemuir.

He was named Dundee Citizen of the Year in 1996 for his work for the people of the city.

Issa being awarded his Dundee Citizen of the Year award in 1996 with Lynne Docherty and Jenny Wood Allen (front) and Anthony Harris (Stakis Hotels), Deputy Provost Pat Barr, Lord Provost Mervyn Rolfe and Ian Payne (Stakis Casinos).

In 2004, when he was director of Tayside Equality Council, he was awarded an MBE in recognition for services to race equality in Scotland.

Current Dundee Lord Provost Ian Borthwick says he met Issa on a number of occasions.

When Issa was awarded the honour of Dundee Citizen of the Year it was much deserved

Lord Provost Ian Borthwick

He said: “I always found him to be a very approachable and friendly man.

“He was most interested in charity and community work in the city, both for the Asian community and others.

“When Issa was awarded the honour of Dundee Citizen of the Year it was much deserved for all the good work he did.”

