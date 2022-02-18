Mohammed Issa: 1st Stop 2 Shop founder and former Dundee Citizen of the Year dies aged 59

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A former Dundee Citizen of the Year and the co-founder of the 1st Stop 2 Shop chain in Dundee and Angus has died.

Mohammed Issa MBE, 59, had been battling cancer and died with his family by his side at home on Clepington Road.

His funeral service took place on Friday at the Central Mosque in Dundee followed by a burial at Birkhill Cemetery, with about 1,000 people in attendance.

Family ‘heartbroken’ at loss of ‘massive character’

Issa’s nephew Umar Sher said: “My uncle died the way he lived, with good humour and without complaint.

“With my hand in his hand, he passed away. I really did not think he was going to go.

“My uncle was a massive character who always did everything he could, not only for his own family and the Muslim community, but for everyone in Dundee he could possibly help.

“He was a friend to everyone, a proper go-to guy if you needed help with anything.

“My family is heartbroken. We would rather not say anything further at this stage, other than we are deeply saddened.

“We will pay a fuller tribute to him once his funeral and burial have taken place.”

As is traditional in Islamic culture, Issa’s funeral and burial took place within 24 hours of his passing.

Bashir Chohan, leader of Dundee’s Muslim community, described Issa as a “legend”.

He said: “I was with Issa at the end and I am devastated.

“He truly was a legend. He was well-known throughout Dundee for all the work he did for both the Asian community and the wider community.

“He was always there to help anyone who needed it.

“He will be sadly missed by many people.”

Issa came to Dundee from Pakistan with his family as a child.

His father, Haji Ahaddin, was a former soldier and moved to the city in search of living.

In an interview in 2013, Issa said his father worked day and night in order to get his family settled.

He later played a big part in helping the Muslim and south Asian community in the city.

Co-founded 1st Stop 2 Shop stores

In 2003, after working in the family grocer business, Issa co-founded the 1st Stop 2 Shop in Fintry.

He went on to open a store in Forfar, one in Brechin and two in Kirriemuir.

He was named Dundee Citizen of the Year in 1996 for his work for the people of the city.

In 2004, when he was director of Tayside Equality Council, he was awarded an MBE in recognition for services to race equality in Scotland.

Current Dundee Lord Provost Ian Borthwick says he met Issa on a number of occasions.

When Issa was awarded the honour of Dundee Citizen of the Year it was much deserved Lord Provost Ian Borthwick

He said: “I always found him to be a very approachable and friendly man.

“He was most interested in charity and community work in the city, both for the Asian community and others.

“When Issa was awarded the honour of Dundee Citizen of the Year it was much deserved for all the good work he did.”