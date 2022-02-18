Hunt for pair who robbed pensioner, 72, in Dundee

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police are hunting a man and a woman who robbed a pensioner of her handbag in Dundee.

The pair targeted the woman near the Spar store on Hilltown in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Police say the 72-year-old was not injured during the incident.

Nearly a week on, officers have issued an appeal for information to track the culprits down.

‘Frightening experience’ for victim

The man involved was wearing an Under Armour baseball cap – but no description of the woman is available.

Detective Constable Steve Smith, of Dundee CID, said: “This was a frightening experience for the victim.

“Our inquiries are ongoing and we are appealing for anyone with any information to contact us.

“I am appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any information which may assist us to get in touch.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101 quoting incident 0153 of February 12.