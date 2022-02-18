Hunt for pair who robbed pensioner, 72, in Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Dundee

Hunt for pair who robbed pensioner, 72, in Dundee

By Matteo Bell
February 18 2022, 4.52pm
The robbery happened near the Spar on Hilltown. Image: Google.
The robbery happened near the Spar on Hilltown. Image: Google.

Police are hunting a man and a woman who robbed a pensioner of her handbag in Dundee.

The pair targeted the woman near the Spar store on Hilltown in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Police say the 72-year-old was not injured during the incident.

Nearly a week on, officers have issued an appeal for information to track the culprits down.

‘Frightening experience’ for victim

The man involved was wearing an Under Armour baseball cap – but no description of the woman is available.

Detective Constable Steve Smith, of Dundee CID, said: “This was a frightening experience for the victim.

“Our inquiries are ongoing and we are appealing for anyone with any information to contact us.

“I am appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any information which may assist us to get in touch.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101 quoting incident 0153 of February 12.

