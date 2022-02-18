Anger as ‘dangerous’ TikTok fire alarms craze continues at Dundee schools

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Angry fire chiefs and parents have hit out at a “dangerous” craze where youngsters set off school fire alarms on purpose then post about it on TikTok.

The Courier has learned of further incidents at schools including at Grove Academy in Broughty Ferry this week.

One source claims the alarm was set off twice in the space of just 20 minutes on Friday, forcing pupils and staff to evacuate.

It comes after incidents were reported at Grove and St John’s High earlier this month – and youngsters were threatened with criminal action.

Incidents linked to TikTok trend

Numerous people have now linked the incidents to a TikTok trend – and we have seen videos posted on the social media platform of pupils being evacuated from St John’s last month after fire alarm activations.

One clip claimed the alarm had been set off as early as 9am, with another captioned: “Two fire alarms in one day.”

Broughty Ferry councillor Craig Duncan says he was walking past Grove Academy on Friday when he saw the school being evacuated.

He said: “I happened to be on Seafield Road walking the dog today and, sure enough, I could hear the alarm.

“They came out one time and then some minutes later they seemed to come out again a second time.

“I don’t know for sure if it was a false alarm but it seems very disruptive for education time and it’s expensive for the public purse.

“It’s totally and completely irresponsible, and I would hope that if the culprits could be identified, the school – and possibly other authorities – could take some meaningful action against them, because it can be downright dangerous.

‘It’s not a joke subject’

“It’s not a joke subject. Although this appears to be a recent craze or trend, these unwanted fire alarm signals do actually put a strain on the fire service and the public purse.

“There are hundreds of pupils at Grove and a great many members of staff, and it’s totally selfish and irresponsible to impact upon everybody else’s life like this.”

After The Courier shared an initial story on the incidents earlier this month, locals took to our social media pages to call for an end to the craze.

I’m fed up getting phonecalls from my daughter as some idiots think this is fun

Jill Lawrence wrote: “It’s a joke. I’m fed up getting phonecalls from my daughter as some idiot thinks this is fun.

“[She has] exams in a few months and she has spent more time outside than in class some days.

“I hope whoever is doing it thinks it’s worth it because I’m one unhappy mum.”

Dot Thompson posted: “As if the kids don’t have enough stress going on in their lives without this going on;.”

Jack LJ wrote: “Everyone’s constantly on edge and fed up.

“I really feel for kids trying to study for exams. They’ve had enough disruption as it is.”

Alison Carlin added: “The amount of calls I get from my daughter on a daily basis asking to come home as it’s pointless being in is unreal.

“They have had their fun, [they] should give it up now and let pupils do what they are meant to be doing which is work and concentrating on exams.”

False fire alarms cost £3.5 million a year

On the latest incidents, Gordon Pryde – area manager in prevention and protection at the fire service – said: “There has been a rise in unwanted fire alarm signals incidents within some secondary schools with what appears to be malicious activations of manual call points.

“Some pupils may think this is a harmless prank but the fire service attends almost 30,000 false alarm callouts every year, at an estimated cost of £3.5 million.

“The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service is working closely with local authorities, Police Scotland and schools to address the issue.

“My message to those involved is to stop and consider the impact on emergency responders, understand that these resources may be required for real emergencies elsewhere, and refrain from this dangerous practice.”

A Dundee City Council spokesperson said: “Our close work with the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service continues to remind pupils how irresponsible it is to set off false fire alarms.

“Quite simply this behaviour puts lives at risk by unnecessarily taking up the time of crews and equipment and potentially delaying them from attending a real emergency.

“We always ask for the support of families in getting the message home to their children on this hugely important issue.

“Schools also work hard to discourage inappropriate uses of social media and we look to educate young people and their families about this.

“Appropriate action will be taken by schools where necessary and we would ask anyone with information to get in contact.”