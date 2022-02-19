Lochee celebration marks 70th birthday of late music legend Michael Marra

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Close friends and family of the late Michael Marra gathered in Lochee on Saturday to mark what would have been his 70th birthday.

Michael Marra, the “bard of Dundee”, rose to fame as a Scottish folk singer-songwriter and performed in arts centres and theatres across the country.

He went on to tour the world performing his original music.

His work was heavily inspired by the people and culture of Dundee, especially Lochee where he grew up.

Marra passed away in October 2012 aged 60 after suffering from throat cancer.

Close friends and family met in front of Marra’s mural in Aimer Square, Lochee to celebrate his life.

Local singing groups, such as the Lochee Linties and Ovarian Cysters, performed renditions of his well-known songs.

Marra’s previous working partner Saint Andrew also attended and sang Baps and Paste at the memorial event.

“It was lovely having everyone there in front of his mural,” said Marra’s daughter, Alice.

“Everyone joined in on all the songs.

“It was quite informal and light hearted – we tried to keep it nice and fun and did some of Michael’s funnier songs.”

The memorial event celebrated Marra’s legacy as a national hero and musical talent.

Alice, 42, said event brought together many close friends who had not met since before the pandemic.

She added: “I’ve not seen a lot of these people in a long time because of the pandemic, so it was nice to get everyone together again.

“We also had some pies from Clark’s Bakery and listened to my dad’s songs.

“It was a good way to mark his birthday.

“The sun was shining too – it was an absolutely beautiful day after the weather we’ve had, so it couldn’t have been better really.

“It was just exactly what we wanted.”