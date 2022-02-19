Lochee celebration marks 70th birthday of late music legend Michael Marra

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Lochee celebration marks 70th birthday of late music legend Michael Marra

By Katy Scott
February 19 2022, 5.06pm

Close friends and family of the late Michael Marra gathered in Lochee on Saturday to mark what would have been his 70th birthday.

Michael Marra, the “bard of Dundee”, rose to fame as a Scottish folk singer-songwriter and performed in arts centres and theatres across the country.

He went on to tour the world performing his original music.

His work was heavily inspired by the people and culture of Dundee, especially Lochee where he grew up.

Marra passed away in October 2012 aged 60 after suffering from throat cancer.

The Lochee Linties performing If Dundee Was Africa in Aimer Square.

Close friends and family met in front of Marra’s mural in Aimer Square, Lochee to celebrate his life.

Local singing groups, such as the Lochee Linties and Ovarian Cysters, performed renditions of his well-known songs.

Marra’s previous working partner Saint Andrew also attended and sang Baps and Paste at the memorial event.

“It was lovely having everyone there in front of his mural,” said Marra’s daughter, Alice.

“Everyone joined in on all the songs.

“It was quite informal and light hearted – we tried to keep it nice and fun and did some of Michael’s funnier songs.”

The Ovarian Cysters performing songs by the late “bard of Lochee”, Michael Marra. L – R: Helen Brannan, Pam McKenzie, Lynne Cameron and Molly Malone.

The memorial event celebrated Marra’s legacy as a national hero and musical talent.

Alice, 42, said event brought together many close friends who had not met since before the pandemic.

She added: “I’ve not seen a lot of these people in a long time because of the pandemic, so it was nice to get everyone together again.

“We also had some pies from Clark’s Bakery and listened to my dad’s songs.

“It was a good way to mark his birthday.

“The sun was shining too – it was an absolutely beautiful day after the weather we’ve had, so it couldn’t have been better really.

“It was just exactly what we wanted.”

