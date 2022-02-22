Betting giant Ladbrokes set to open new bookies in Dundee city centre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Dundee

Betting giant Ladbrokes set to open new bookies in Dundee city centre

By Hannah Ballantyne
February 22 2022, 6.00am Updated: February 22 2022, 9.03am
Ladbrokes
Ladbrokes is planning on relocating to the High Street.

Betting agent Ladbrokes is planning to open a new shop in Dundee, saying it will increase footfall in the city centre.

Proposals have been lodged for a new bookies on High Street, to replace the bookmaker’s two current city centre premises in Panmure Street and Reform Street.

The planning application, submitted to Dundee City Council, says a bigger, bookies in a more convenient location will encourage visitors.

What are the plans for the unit?

The High Street unit, formerly Size? shoe shop, is part of an A listed building and has been empty for more than a year.

It is in the heart of the city’s central conservation zone.

the new unit
The new unit will be located at 82 High Street.

The application states: “The proposal will enable the subject unit to be returned to beneficial use, having been vacant for over 16 months.

“The pandemic has exacerbated the decline in high street vacancy rates and the high street needs to adapt in order to remain attractive to visitors.

“It is therefore clear that the proposed use will not only bring a vacant unit back into beneficial use, but will also support and enhance the vitality and viability of this part of the city centre.”

Economic growth hits highest rate since June, survey suggests

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]