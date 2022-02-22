Betting giant Ladbrokes set to open new bookies in Dundee city centre

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Betting agent Ladbrokes is planning to open a new shop in Dundee, saying it will increase footfall in the city centre.

Proposals have been lodged for a new bookies on High Street, to replace the bookmaker’s two current city centre premises in Panmure Street and Reform Street.

The planning application, submitted to Dundee City Council, says a bigger, bookies in a more convenient location will encourage visitors.

What are the plans for the unit?

The High Street unit, formerly Size? shoe shop, is part of an A listed building and has been empty for more than a year.

It is in the heart of the city’s central conservation zone.

The application states: “The proposal will enable the subject unit to be returned to beneficial use, having been vacant for over 16 months.

“The pandemic has exacerbated the decline in high street vacancy rates and the high street needs to adapt in order to remain attractive to visitors.

“It is therefore clear that the proposed use will not only bring a vacant unit back into beneficial use, but will also support and enhance the vitality and viability of this part of the city centre.”