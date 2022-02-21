Firefighters and police called to blaze at old Dundee College building

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Firefighters have tackled a blaze in a derelict former Dundee College building.

Emergency services were called to the multi-storey building on Constitution Road just after noon on Monday.

Eyewitnesses reported seeing about four police vehicles and two fire engines at the scene.

One passer-by says he saw a number of teenagers being spoken to by police.

He told The Courier: “I saw about three or four police cars on Constitution Road and two fire engines.

“It looked like firefighters were dealing with something inside the abandoned building.

“I saw about four kids aged around 15 or 16 being spoken to by a number of police officers near the building.”

Youths at abandoned building ‘every night’

Callum Laird, who lives near the former college, says there are recurring issues with anti-social behaviour in the area.

He said: “There are youths there every night.

“I heard the sirens earlier on, but I’m so used to it that I didn’t pay any attention.

“Pretty much every night there’s somebody in there, running through or causing trouble.”

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We have two appliances in attendance on Constitution Road due to a fire in a derelict building.

“We received the call at 12.10pm and the stop came in at 1.01pm. The last appliance left at 1.15pm.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said : “Officers received a report of a fire in a building on Constitution Road, Dundee at around 12.20pm on Monday, 21 February, 2020.

“Five youths involved in the incident have been traced and were taken home to their parents.

“There were no reports of any injuries.”

In November plans to turn the building into student flats were approved by councillors.

The building has had repeated issues with vandalism since it closed in 2011.