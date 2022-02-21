Firefighters and police called to blaze at old Dundee College building

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Dundee

Firefighters and police called to blaze at old Dundee College building

By Matteo Bell and Amie Flett
February 21 2022, 2.27pm Updated: February 21 2022, 3.51pm
Emergency services outside the former Dundee College building.
Emergency services outside the former Dundee College building.

Firefighters have tackled a blaze in a derelict former Dundee College building.

Emergency services were called to the multi-storey building on Constitution Road just after noon on Monday.

Eyewitnesses reported seeing about four police vehicles and two fire engines at the scene.

Firefighters and police at the old college building.

One passer-by says he saw a number of teenagers being spoken to by police.

He told The Courier: “I saw about three or four police cars on Constitution Road and two fire engines.

“It looked like firefighters were dealing with something inside the abandoned building.

“I saw about four kids aged around 15 or 16 being spoken to by a number of police officers near the building.”

Youths at abandoned building ‘every night’

Callum Laird, who lives near the former college, says there are recurring issues with anti-social behaviour in the area.

He said: “There are youths there every night.

“I heard the sirens earlier on, but I’m so used to it that I didn’t pay any attention.

“Pretty much every night there’s somebody in there, running through or causing trouble.”

Police on Constitution Road.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We have two appliances in attendance on Constitution Road due to a fire in a derelict building.

“We received the call at 12.10pm and the stop came in at 1.01pm. The last appliance left at 1.15pm.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said : “Officers received a report of a fire in a building on Constitution Road, Dundee at around 12.20pm on Monday, 21 February, 2020.

“Five youths involved in the incident have been traced and were taken home to their parents.

“There were no reports of any injuries.”

In November plans to turn the building into student flats were approved by councillors.

The building has had repeated issues with vandalism since it closed in 2011.

