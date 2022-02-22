Discover Dundee: Open top bus tours to launch in April

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Dundee

Discover Dundee: Open top bus tours to launch in April

By Emma Duncan
February 22 2022, 5.01pm Updated: February 22 2022, 5.38pm
The new open top bus route will take in V&A Dundee and other city sites.
Open top bus tours are returning to Dundee for the first time in more than 20 years.

The city’s best attractions will be showcased in the Xplore Dundee tours, launching on April 2.

Named ‘Discover Dundee’, the new red buses will run seven days a week from April to September on a half-hourly timetable.

Its route will connect people to the City of Discovery’s most well-known attractions.

Xplore Dundee’s new route.

Where will it stop?

The bus will stop at:

  • Dundee Railway Station
  • Nethergate
  • South Tay Street (for DCA and Rep Theatre)
  • Hawkhill (for Verdant Works)
  • Ward Road (for DC Thomson and The Howff)
  • Albert Square (for the McManus Art Gallery and Museum)
  • Dundee Law

On its return trip, the bus will also visit:

  • High Street
  • Caird Hall
  • City Quay (for HMS Unicorn)
  • Waterfront

Weather permitting, after arriving at the V&A Dundee, the bus will also do a quick return trip over the Tay Bridge.

How much will tickets cost?

Tickets are £10 for adults, £8 for students and seniors, £5 for children aged five to 15 and £24 for families.

The bus is a hop on/hop off service and tickets will be valid for 24 hours. They can also be used on the normal Xplore bus network.

Between trips the bus will usually be found outside RRS Discovery. It is here people can buy tickets or get more information.

The route will also connect to other bus services, allowing people to switch between buses and travel a little further afield.

Xplore bosses say the prices are, alongside those in Inverness, the cheapest open top tour in Scotland.

Dundee’s bus tour history

This is not the first time open top buses have been a feature on Dundee’s roads.

The tours last ran in the mid-1990s, operated by Stratford-upon-Avon based company Guide Friday.

A group of passengers listens to a tour guide while travelling in the rain on the open top deck of a Dundee City Bus Tours ‘Guide Friday’ double decker bus on July 13 1995.

The hour-long tour included landmarks such as Discovery Point, the Unicorn and Camperdown Park. There were seven tours per day throughout the summer.

