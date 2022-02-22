Discover Dundee: Open top bus tours to launch in April

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Open top bus tours are returning to Dundee for the first time in more than 20 years.

The city’s best attractions will be showcased in the Xplore Dundee tours, launching on April 2.

Named ‘Discover Dundee’, the new red buses will run seven days a week from April to September on a half-hourly timetable.

Its route will connect people to the City of Discovery’s most well-known attractions.

Where will it stop?

The bus will stop at:

Dundee Railway Station

Nethergate

South Tay Street (for DCA and Rep Theatre)

Hawkhill (for Verdant Works)

Ward Road (for DC Thomson and The Howff)

Albert Square (for the McManus Art Gallery and Museum)

Dundee Law

On its return trip, the bus will also visit:

High Street

Caird Hall

City Quay (for HMS Unicorn)

Waterfront

Weather permitting, after arriving at the V&A Dundee, the bus will also do a quick return trip over the Tay Bridge.

How much will tickets cost?

Tickets are £10 for adults, £8 for students and seniors, £5 for children aged five to 15 and £24 for families.

The bus is a hop on/hop off service and tickets will be valid for 24 hours. They can also be used on the normal Xplore bus network.

Between trips the bus will usually be found outside RRS Discovery. It is here people can buy tickets or get more information.

The route will also connect to other bus services, allowing people to switch between buses and travel a little further afield.

Xplore bosses say the prices are, alongside those in Inverness, the cheapest open top tour in Scotland.

Dundee’s bus tour history

This is not the first time open top buses have been a feature on Dundee’s roads.

The tours last ran in the mid-1990s, operated by Stratford-upon-Avon based company Guide Friday.

The hour-long tour included landmarks such as Discovery Point, the Unicorn and Camperdown Park. There were seven tours per day throughout the summer.

Xplore Dundee is currently looking to recruit experienced PCV licence holders to drive the buses, with those interested asked to send in their CV.