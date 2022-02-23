Around 30 Big Noise youngsters to perform with the RSNO at Dundee’s Caird Hall

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Around 30 Big Noise youngsters to perform with the RSNO at Dundee’s Caird Hall

By Emma O'Neill
February 23 2022, 5.06pm
Big noise douglas
Around 30 children will perform at the Caird Hall. Alan Richardson

Young musicians from Big Noise Douglas will take to the stage with the Royal Scottish National Orchestra next month.

Around 30 children will perform Purcell’s Rondeau from Abdelazer with the RSNO at Dundee’s Caird Hall on March 24.

Big Noise Douglas
The children will show off their new music skills. Alan Richardson/ Big Noise Douglas

Working in partnership with Sistema Scotland, the show is an opportunity for the young musicians of Douglas to share what they have been learning in front of a live audience.

Conducted by Tianyi Lu, the programme will also feature Tchaikovsky’s Fifth Symphony and Elgar’s Romance.

The children, aged 10-12 , have been practising the piece with teachers at Big Noise Douglas.

And next month, RSNO musicians and a guest conductor will join them for a practise session ahead of the concert.

Performing at Caird Hall

Peter Nicolson, director of music for Sistema Scotland, said: “We are delighted that the children and young people at Big Noise Douglas will have this exciting opportunity to work closely with RSNO musicians and perform alongside them on stage at the Caird
Hall.

“This is a fantastic demonstration of the strength of partnership between Big Noise and the RSNO. It is testament to how much the orchestra values their role in inspiring children and young people.

“I have no doubt that this experience will prove immensely beneficial for our Big Noise Douglas participants.”

Andt Stevenson from the RSNO added: “We are very excited to share the stage with some of the talented young musicians from Big Noise Douglas.

Children are given the opportunity to learn an instrument they may not have had access to. Kenny Smith / DCT Media

“I can’t wait to hear the sound of Scotland’s musical future.

“It is vitally important that children get first-hand experiences such as this and we hope that this will be the first of many more opportunities to come.”

Big Noise Douglas was founded in Dundee in 2017, as part of Sistema Scotland.

The programme lets children take part in music lessons, which they would otherwise not have access to.

Sistema Scotland uses music making as a way to build confidence and skills in children and young people across Scotland.

You can find out more about the concert here.

