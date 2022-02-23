Around 30 Big Noise youngsters to perform with the RSNO at Dundee’s Caird Hall

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Young musicians from Big Noise Douglas will take to the stage with the Royal Scottish National Orchestra next month.

Around 30 children will perform Purcell’s Rondeau from Abdelazer with the RSNO at Dundee’s Caird Hall on March 24.

Working in partnership with Sistema Scotland, the show is an opportunity for the young musicians of Douglas to share what they have been learning in front of a live audience.

Conducted by Tianyi Lu, the programme will also feature Tchaikovsky’s Fifth Symphony and Elgar’s Romance.

The children, aged 10-12 , have been practising the piece with teachers at Big Noise Douglas.

And next month, RSNO musicians and a guest conductor will join them for a practise session ahead of the concert.

Performing at Caird Hall

Peter Nicolson, director of music for Sistema Scotland, said: “We are delighted that the children and young people at Big Noise Douglas will have this exciting opportunity to work closely with RSNO musicians and perform alongside them on stage at the Caird

Hall.

“This is a fantastic demonstration of the strength of partnership between Big Noise and the RSNO. It is testament to how much the orchestra values their role in inspiring children and young people.

“I have no doubt that this experience will prove immensely beneficial for our Big Noise Douglas participants.”

Andt Stevenson from the RSNO added: “We are very excited to share the stage with some of the talented young musicians from Big Noise Douglas.

“I can’t wait to hear the sound of Scotland’s musical future.

“It is vitally important that children get first-hand experiences such as this and we hope that this will be the first of many more opportunities to come.”

Big Noise Douglas was founded in Dundee in 2017, as part of Sistema Scotland.

The programme lets children take part in music lessons, which they would otherwise not have access to.

Sistema Scotland uses music making as a way to build confidence and skills in children and young people across Scotland.

You can find out more about the concert here.