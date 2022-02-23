Tay Road Bridge: Drivers urged to follow rules after HGV gets stuck in 60mph winds

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Drivers using the Tay Road Bridge have been urged to follow restrictions after an HGV got stuck in winds of more than 60mph.

The bridge has been closed to all vehicles except cars and single-decker buses since Wednesday morning due to the strong gusts.

Double-decker buses, lorries and motorbikes cannot currently use the crossing.

The central pedestrian walkway has also been shut.

HGV helped from bridge

The bridge had to be closed completely southbound for a short time, at around 10.30am, after a curtain-sided HGV got stuck on the crossing.

Bosses say it was at risk of being blown over and had to be helped from the bridge.

A post on Twitter said: “Please follow our current cars and single-deck bus only restriction.

IMPORTANT NOTICE: Please follow our current Cars and Single Deck Bus Only Restriction. A curtain sided HGV had to be helped from the bridge this morning because it was at risk of blowing over. These restrictions are for your safety. Restriction details at https://t.co/9QDNCtZpzw — Tay Road Bridge (@tay_road_bridge) February 23, 2022

“A curtain-sided HGV had to be helped from the bridge this morning because it was at risk of blowing over. These restrictions are for your safety.”

It comes as thundersnow and strong gusts are predicted to affect parts of Perthshire and Fife from Wednesday into Thursday.