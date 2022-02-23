Tay Road Bridge: Drivers urged to follow rules after HGV gets stuck in 60mph winds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tay Road Bridge: Drivers urged to follow rules after HGV gets stuck in 60mph winds

By Matteo Bell
February 23 2022, 11.44am Updated: February 23 2022, 1.33pm
An empty Tay Road Bridge
The Tay Road Bridge is closed to some vehicles.

Drivers using the Tay Road Bridge have been urged to follow restrictions after an HGV got stuck in winds of more than 60mph.

The bridge has been closed to all vehicles except cars and single-decker buses since Wednesday morning due to the strong gusts.

Double-decker buses, lorries and motorbikes cannot currently use the crossing.

The central pedestrian walkway has also been shut.

HGV helped from bridge

The bridge had to be closed completely southbound for a short time, at around 10.30am, after a curtain-sided HGV got stuck on the crossing.

Bosses say it was at risk of being blown over and had to be helped from the bridge.

A post on Twitter said: “Please follow our current cars and single-deck bus only restriction.

“A curtain-sided HGV had to be helped from the bridge this morning because it was at risk of blowing over. These restrictions are for your safety.”

It comes as thundersnow and strong gusts are predicted to affect parts of Perthshire and Fife from Wednesday into Thursday.

