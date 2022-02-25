‘Unprecedented’ levels of anti-social behaviour at old Dundee College site as staff face ‘horrendous’ abuse

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
‘Unprecedented’ levels of anti-social behaviour at old Dundee College site as staff face ‘horrendous’ abuse

By Matteo Bell
February 25 2022, 12.08pm Updated: February 25 2022, 2.20pm
The owners of a former college building in Dundee say the site is facing “unprecedented” levels of anti-social behaviour.

The former Dundee College campus on Constitution Road, which was bought by Scodd Ltd for £500,000 last January, has been a target for trespassers and vandals since it was closed in 2011.

Plans to convert it into student accommodation were approved by the council in November, but the work is not expected to begin until summer next year.

There are concerns that the problems will persist – and the developer is now calling for more to be done to punish those responsible.

It comes after the latest call-out to the building this week, when five youths were taken back to their parents following a fire at the site.

Building now ‘a target for local teenagers’

A spokesman for Scodd Ltd told The Courier: “We are experiencing an unprecedented amount of anti-social behaviour from what appears to be mainly teenagers, and it’s clearly very difficult to stop.

“Initially, we had a lot of problems with drug users within the building, and as we’ve managed to remove them, we seem to have opened it up as a target for local teenagers.”

Fencing around the site has been repeatedly damaged.

The company claims it is having to repair parts of the fencing at the site daily as people are breaking in.

The spokesman said: “We have a security company that manages the site and responds directly to live CCTV cameras that trigger physical patrols by guards.

“But it seems that as soon as we fix a fence, hoarding or entry point – and we’re talking daily at the moment – the kids rip it off or find a new point to gain access again.

Our security team also has to deal with horrendous verbal abuse from these kids”

“Our security team also has to deal with horrendous verbal abuse from these kids, who ultimately run off whenever they see the guards, but they promise to return as soon as our security patrol leaves, telling us there’s nothing we can do to stop them.”

Residents claim that youths are at the site every night and have become so used to hearing sirens that they no longer pay any attention.

Calls for vandals to face harsher punishments

The company is now calling for harsher punishments to be dished out to those responsible.

The spokesman added: “In our view, unless there are some meaningful consequences for those that break and enter our property the problem seems likely to continue.

“Accordingly, we’re meeting with the local council and police directly during the first week of March, where we’re hoping to agree on some meaningful methods and deterrents to stop these people constantly breaking and entering our property, which is obviously very expensive for us and completely unfair on local residents.

Emergency services at the old college building earlier this week.

“The sooner we can get the development started, the better, and to this point we hope to start construction during the summer of 2023.”

Inspector Keith Anderson from Police Scotland said: “We have been and continue to work collectively with the interested parties to resolve the ongoing issues within the complex.

“Local officers, assisted by several specialist resources including the dog unit, mobile CCTV unit and community officers regularly and routinely patrol the area and will continue to do so.”

