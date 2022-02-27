Dundee to hold protest against Ukraine invasion as council prepares for refugees

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A protest against the shock Russian invasion of Ukraine is set to be held in Dundee as the city’s leader pledges to welcome refugees fleeing the crisis.

Supporters of the eastern European nation are being encouraged to gather in the city centre on Monday to show solidarity after the sudden invasion sent shockwaves around the world.

The event will mirror those which have taken place across the UK in recent days.

The attack, which brought an end to decades of relative peace in Europe, has attracted widespread condemnation and has seen major demonstrations in Edinburgh, Glasgow, London and elsewhere, including in Russia itself.

And Dundee City Council leader John Alexander has promised the city will do all it can to accommodate Ukrainians left homeless.

The Dundee event will be held at City Square and begins at 11am.

‘Ukraine need our support’

March organiser Jake Seath says he hopes as many people as possible come to send a message.

The 25-year-old photographer said: “I wanted to do something meaningful. We’ve got to rise to the moment just like the Ukrainian people have.

“I know organising a protest is a drop in the ocean but so many people are angry and feeling helpless and it’s the least we can do.

“It’s 2022; we should have left this barbaric show of tyranny back in 1945.

“We have Ukrainians in Dundee and across the UK and we need to show them support.

“It’s important to remember that we have Russian citizens as well who are very much against the invasion of Ukraine.

“It would be a good opportunity for some of them to show up and make their feelings known if that’s what they want to do.”

Communities rally to help Ukrainians

It comes as people across Tayside and Fife come together to show solidarity with the sovereign and peaceful nation after Russia launched a wide-ranging attack on February 24.

Downfield Mains Church organised an event to pray for Ukraine on the top of Dundee Law on Saturday while various Polish shops are collecting items to deliver to Kyiv and other cities.

Perth’s Smeaton Bridge and St Paul’s Church meanwhile have been lit up blue and yellow in the colours of the national flag.

Jake added: “My fiancé is Polish so we spend a lot of time in the area. We went to Ukraine last year and thought it was just a beautiful place with such welcoming people.

“It’s so heart-breaking to see what has happened.”

Among the Polish shops organising support is the Polski Sklep Kubus chain in Dundee as well as Touch of Poland and Polish Taste in Perth.

The businesses are collecting items which will be delivered as soon as possible to the Polish border with Ukraine.

Medications such as paracetamol, canned food, pasta, rice, blankets, sleeping bags, personal hygiene items, bandages, and men’s shoes are some of the things most needed.

Michal Grubba, manager of family-run Polski Sklep Kubus, says they collected one and a half tons in just five hours after putting an appeal out over the weekend.

The 18-year-old said: “We have family in Poland still and like everyone here, they are so shocked at how quickly it has escalated.

“Every year we try to help different charities and we wanted to act quickly to help those at the border who need vital things like medicines, clothes and blankets.”

Councils ready to welcome Ukrainians in need

Dundee City Council leader John Alexander says he has instructed the chief executive of the local authority to engage with any scheme to support Ukrainian refugees put forward in Scotland.

He said: “We have a small population of Ukrainians here in the city and we will do all that we can to support the wider Ukrainian diaspora.

“Given our previous experience of helping refugees and our united condemnation of Russian aggression at Thursday’s budget meeting, I have no doubt that there will be a united front from all of Dundee’s politicians.

“Ukraine did not ask for war. Ukrainians did not ask to become refugees. Dundee stands with them and we will do all that we can to support those affected.”

Angus Council leader David Fairweather meanwhile said the area will also welcome refugees if required.

He said: “The events that are happening at the moment are heart wrenching. I’m sure alongside all authorities we would do all we could to help and accommodate the people that are suffering through no fault of their own.”