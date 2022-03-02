Cost of living crisis: Where Dundee pensioners can get help as some choose to go without heating

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Cost of living crisis: Where Dundee pensioners can get help as some choose to go without heating

By Lindsey Hamilton
March 2 2022, 3.58pm Updated: March 2 2022, 6.18pm
There are fears over how pensioners are coping with the cost of living crisis.
A Dundee pensioner has told how she is going without any central heating some days – as the cost of living crisis continues to bite hard.

Anne McDonald, 75, is confining herself to one room with a small electric heater on occasions in a bid to save money.

It comes as one group based in the city says locals are facing a “devastating” daily battle over whether to heat or eat.

Dundee Pensioners’ Forum is now launching a campaign to ensure older people know where they can turn for help.

It’s really cold but with the cost of everything rising I am having to make a choice.”

Anne McDonald

Anne lives on Elm Street in Logie – Dundee’s oldest council estate – and has previously spoken out about fuel poverty.

She says that on Wednesday she decided not to put her central heating on at all in a bid to save money.

She said: “It’s really cold but with the cost of everything rising I am having to make a choice.

“I am being very careful about how much I turn on my heating.”

Anne says she is often putting a small electric heater on in her sitting room and wearing her dressing gown in a bid to keep out the cold.

She said: “I use a meter to buy my household power. That way I am paying as I am going and know exactly how much I am spending.

“However, even doing it this way, in four days I have had to feed £20 into my meter.

“I’m terrified of getting a massive bill I can’t afford.

Everyday living becoming ‘very expensive’

“I know many older folk who are really worried about where everything is heading. The cost of food is also going up rapidly.

“A tin of soup I bought a week ago for 99p has gone up to £1.14.

“If all your messages go up at this sort of rate it’s going to become very expensive to continue affording the necessities in life.”

Anne says she is aware that there are some benefits available for people in her position but admits she is unsure about where to turn.

She added: “We would much prefer to be sent a letter or have someone to talk to about our concerns.”

Dorothy McHugh, secretary of the pensioners’ forum, says the impact of rising costs is significant.

Dundee pensioners forum
Dorothy McHugh from Dundee Pensioners’ Forum.

She said: “The unprecedented rises in the costs of gas and electricity to take effect from April, together with the rise in costs of food and just about everything else, are being described everywhere in the media as ‘a squeeze’ in the cost of living.

“For many Dundee pensioners it is far more than a squeeze, it is a devastation.

“Older people are much more susceptible to cold weather – their health is much more likely to deteriorate – as evidenced by the number of excess deaths during the winter months.

“Older people are already rationing their heating, wrapping themselves in extra layers of clothing and still worrying about how they will manage to put food on the table – and there is worse to come.”

Campaign to get benefits to pensioners

The forum is now spearheading a city-wide campaign to maximise the take-up of benefits available to people.

Dorothy added: “We refuse to accept that we are impotent.

“While we continue to make the political argument about the grossly inadequate level of the state pension, we wish to encourage every pensioner in Dundee to immediately check on just what they are entitled to.

“We’re asking people to contact any one of the agencies listed below for free advice.

“There are people there only too willing to assist you, real people on the end of these telephone lines.”

List of organisations offering help and support

Dundee Pensioners’ Forum says the following organisations are able to offer advice on help with the cost of living:

  • Dundee City Council’s welfare rights team: 01382 431188
  • Citizens Advice Bureau: 01382 214633
  • Dundee Volunteer and Voluntary Action: 01382 221545
  • Brooksbank Centre tel. 01382 432450
  • Connect Team: 01382 431188
  • Pension Credit helpline: 0800 99 1234
  • Age Scotland helpline:  0800 1244 222
