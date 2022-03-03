‘It brought tears to my eyes’: Bid to give terminally-ill Dundee dad one final family holiday

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
‘It brought tears to my eyes’: Bid to give terminally-ill Dundee dad one final family holiday

By Matteo Bell
March 3 2022, 4.37pm Updated: March 4 2022, 8.54am
Gordon MacKenzie hopes to take one final holiday with children Mia, James and Adam, pictured here in 2018.
Gordon MacKenzie hopes to take one final holiday with children Mia, James and Adam, pictured here in 2018.

A Dundee dad hopes to enjoy one final family holiday with his children after being diagnosed with a terminal illness.

Gordon MacKenzie has adrenocortical carcinoma, a rare and aggressive form of cancer.

He was first told he had the condition in March 2018 but was informed in October last year that it is terminal.

The 39-year-old was informed by medics that he had anything between a few months and two years to live.

It brought tears to my eyes when I heard about the fundraising… I just did not expect it

It came as a devastating blow to Gordon’s three children – 16-year-old James, Mia, 15, and 12-year-old Adam.

His lifelong friend Derrick Johnston was also left heartbroken by the news – and has now turned to fundraising in an attempt to help give the family a last trip together.

Speaking while receiving treatment in hospital, Gordon told The Courier: “Honestly, I was not expecting any of this.

“It brought tears to my eyes when I heard about it. I just did not expect it.

“I can’t thank everyone enough for everything they’ve done so far.

“It would be amazing to have that last holiday with my kids.”

Derrick (left) and Gordon (second left) with friends Barry Whyte and Kenneth McKenna.

Gordon hopes to take them to Italy later this year.

He added: “They’ve never been on a plane before, I’ve only ever driven them abroad.

“I love Italy and we’ve been to Tuscany before. I don’t know where we’ll go this time.

“It would be amazing for us to be able to go together.”

So far, Derrick has managed to raise more than £1,000 for Gordon, who he grew up with in Alyth, via a GoFundMe page.

He said: “For almost 34 years now we’ve been friends.

Derrick and Gordon in 2010.

“Gordon got me my first job – a paper round – and we also worked at the farm his dad owned.

“He’s also a photographer and I’m a musician, so we’ve collaborated together on artwork and music and stuff for 20 years at least.

“When I heard about his condition I was absolutely devastated.

“He’s been one of the constants in my life. We’ve fallen out sometimes, because we’re human, but he’s one of my closest friends on Earth.”

Online fundraiser and charity gig

In addition to the online fundraiser, Derrick is hosting a benefit concert at Rad Apples – a business he co-owns with his partner, Hazel.

The gig takes place on March 12, with tickets on sale now.

Derrick added: “It just seemed like something positive that could be done to try and alleviate the suffering a little bit.

Rad Apples pub and restaurant.

“Gordon is a single parent of three kids and I know how much he loves his kids and how much he loves Italy.

“My idea is that it might be nice to raise some money to send him and the kids on an all-expenses-paid trip.”

Tayside football fans in bid to help orphans caught up in Ukraine crisis

