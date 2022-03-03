‘It brought tears to my eyes’: Bid to give terminally-ill Dundee dad one final family holiday

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Dundee dad hopes to enjoy one final family holiday with his children after being diagnosed with a terminal illness.

Gordon MacKenzie has adrenocortical carcinoma, a rare and aggressive form of cancer.

He was first told he had the condition in March 2018 but was informed in October last year that it is terminal.

The 39-year-old was informed by medics that he had anything between a few months and two years to live.

It brought tears to my eyes when I heard about the fundraising… I just did not expect it

It came as a devastating blow to Gordon’s three children – 16-year-old James, Mia, 15, and 12-year-old Adam.

His lifelong friend Derrick Johnston was also left heartbroken by the news – and has now turned to fundraising in an attempt to help give the family a last trip together.

Speaking while receiving treatment in hospital, Gordon told The Courier: “Honestly, I was not expecting any of this.

“It brought tears to my eyes when I heard about it. I just did not expect it.

“I can’t thank everyone enough for everything they’ve done so far.

“It would be amazing to have that last holiday with my kids.”

Gordon hopes to take them to Italy later this year.

He added: “They’ve never been on a plane before, I’ve only ever driven them abroad.

“I love Italy and we’ve been to Tuscany before. I don’t know where we’ll go this time.

“It would be amazing for us to be able to go together.”

So far, Derrick has managed to raise more than £1,000 for Gordon, who he grew up with in Alyth, via a GoFundMe page.

He said: “For almost 34 years now we’ve been friends.

“Gordon got me my first job – a paper round – and we also worked at the farm his dad owned.

“He’s also a photographer and I’m a musician, so we’ve collaborated together on artwork and music and stuff for 20 years at least.

“When I heard about his condition I was absolutely devastated.

“He’s been one of the constants in my life. We’ve fallen out sometimes, because we’re human, but he’s one of my closest friends on Earth.”

Online fundraiser and charity gig

In addition to the online fundraiser, Derrick is hosting a benefit concert at Rad Apples – a business he co-owns with his partner, Hazel.

The gig takes place on March 12, with tickets on sale now.

Derrick added: “It just seemed like something positive that could be done to try and alleviate the suffering a little bit.

“Gordon is a single parent of three kids and I know how much he loves his kids and how much he loves Italy.

“My idea is that it might be nice to raise some money to send him and the kids on an all-expenses-paid trip.”