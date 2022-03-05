Dundee woman reported missing as police appeal launched

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A 39-year-old woman from Dundee has been reported missing.

Mhari Ann Douglas, who also has the surname Taylor, was last seen in Dens Road at 9.10pm on Friday.

The 39-year-old has not been seen since.

She is described as being five foot three inches tall, slim and with brown hair.

Police looking to trace missing woman Mhairi Ann Douglas or Taylor (39) who was last seen around 9.10pm last night in Dens Rd. She's 5 ft 3, slim, brown hair, wearing a green/brown jacket, grey jeans and black trainers. Any info to police via 101 quoting ref no 3766/04/03. pic.twitter.com/ygiqFpBmGS — Tayside Police (@TaysidePolice) March 5, 2022

She was wearing a green and brown jacket, grey jeans and black trainers at the time she went missing.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting reference number 3766 of March 4.