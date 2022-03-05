Search to find man who escaped from prison in Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Search to find man who escaped from prison in Dundee

By Emma Duncan
March 5 2022, 3.39pm
An appeal has been launched by police to find a man who escaped from prison in Dundee
A man has escaped from a prison in Dundee and may have fled to Paisley.

John Paul Lynch is an inmate at Castle Huntly, Scotland’s only open prison, and was reported missing at 6.45pm on Thursday.

The 45-year-old absconded prisoner is originally from Paisley and police believe may return to the area.

 John Paul Lynch has escaped from Castle Huntly prison in Dundee.

He is described as white, about five foot seven inches tall, of average build and with short dark brown hair.

He also has a distinctive scar on the left side of his face.

He was clean shaven when he was last seen and was wearing glasses, a cream jacket, blue jeans and black shoes.

Anyone who spots him is asked to call police on 101 quoting incident number 3117 of March 3.

HMP Castle Huntly

Castle Huntly is found seven miles west of Dundee in Longforgan.

It can hold as many as 285 low supervision adult male offenders.

Following a robust risk management process and time in closed conditions, offenders can go to Castle Huntly to prepare for release.

There is a focus on personal responsibility, becoming ready to work and aims at reducing the risk of reoffending.

What does absconding mean?

Absconding refers to an escape that does not involve overcoming a physical security restraint such as a wall or fence.

People can only abscond from open prisons.

