Search to find man who escaped from prison in Dundee

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man has escaped from a prison in Dundee and may have fled to Paisley.

John Paul Lynch is an inmate at Castle Huntly, Scotland’s only open prison, and was reported missing at 6.45pm on Thursday.

The 45-year-old absconded prisoner is originally from Paisley and police believe may return to the area.

He is described as white, about five foot seven inches tall, of average build and with short dark brown hair.

He also has a distinctive scar on the left side of his face.

He was clean shaven when he was last seen and was wearing glasses, a cream jacket, blue jeans and black shoes.

Anyone who spots him is asked to call police on 101 quoting incident number 3117 of March 3.

Castle Huntly is found seven miles west of Dundee in Longforgan.

It can hold as many as 285 low supervision adult male offenders.

Following a robust risk management process and time in closed conditions, offenders can go to Castle Huntly to prepare for release.

There is a focus on personal responsibility, becoming ready to work and aims at reducing the risk of reoffending.

What does absconding mean?

Absconding refers to an escape that does not involve overcoming a physical security restraint such as a wall or fence.

People can only abscond from open prisons.