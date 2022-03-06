Arbroath lifeboats called out to rescue stranded photographer

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Lifeboats were launched from Arbroath RNLI station early on Sunday morning after a photographer became stranded near the cliffs.

The photographer was taking pictures of the night sky at the Arbroath Cliffs and lost track of the tide.

She soon became cut off and contacted emergency services for a rescue at 3.34am.

Both lifeboats stationed in Arbroath were sent out to find and rescue the woman, who lost contact with emergency services after making the call.

Using flares and special lighting, the crew were soon able found her at Whiting Ness.

She was then taken back to shore and checked over by paramedics.

Photographer rescued after joint search

A spokesperson for the lifeboat crew said: “Both of the town’s lifeboats were paged at 03:34 this morning, to launch to the assistance of a person in difficulties at Arbroath cliffs.

“Emergency services had lost contact with the casualty so time was of the essence to locate them. Along with HM Coastguard, Police Scotland and the Scottish Ambulance Service a search was started.

“Using lights and illuminating parachute flares the eagle-eyed ILB crew quickly spotted the casualty cut off by the tide at Whiting Ness.

“The casualty was transferred to the warmth of the ALB wheelhouse and was taken back to the safety of Arbroath Harbour to be checked over by paramedics.”

The crew have now advised people to take extra caution when near the shore at night.

The spokesman added: “If you’re heading out to enjoy the coastline always be sure to check the tide times and think about how this might affect you.

“Even in good conditions the sea can easily catch you out.”