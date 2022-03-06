Arbroath lifeboats called out to rescue stranded photographer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Arbroath lifeboats called out to rescue stranded photographer

By Matteo Bell
March 6 2022, 7.16pm Updated: March 6 2022, 7.54pm
The Arbroath lifeboat
Lifeboats were launched from Arbroath RNLI station early on Sunday morning after a photographer became stranded near the cliffs.

The photographer was taking pictures of the night sky at the Arbroath Cliffs and lost track of the tide.

She soon became cut off and contacted emergency services for a rescue at 3.34am.

Both lifeboats stationed in Arbroath were sent out to find and rescue the woman, who lost contact with emergency services after making the call.

Using flares and special lighting, the crew were soon able found her at Whiting Ness.

She was then taken back to shore and checked over by paramedics.

Photographer rescued after joint search

A spokesperson for the lifeboat crew said: “Both of the town’s lifeboats were paged at 03:34 this morning, to launch to the assistance of a person in difficulties at Arbroath cliffs.

“Emergency services had lost contact with the casualty so time was of the essence to locate them. Along with HM Coastguard, Police Scotland and the Scottish Ambulance Service a search was started.

Arbroath Cliffs
The rescue took place at Arbroath cliffs.

“Using lights and illuminating parachute flares the eagle-eyed ILB crew quickly spotted the casualty cut off by the tide at Whiting Ness.

“The casualty was transferred to the warmth of the ALB wheelhouse and was taken back to the safety of Arbroath Harbour to be checked over by paramedics.”

The crew have now advised people to take extra caution when near the shore at night.

The spokesman added: “If you’re heading out to enjoy the coastline always be sure to check the tide times and think about how this might affect you.

“Even in good conditions the sea can easily catch you out.”

