Dundee

Win your big day – worth £12,000 – with Help for Kids Win a Wedding

By Cheryl Peebles
March 7 2022, 2.38pm
With Help for Kids Win a Wedding one lucky couple will tie the knot in Malmaison Dundee. Pictured are (from left) hotel general manager Dale Simpson, and charity's Stacey Wallace and Ashley Brown, by Kim Cessford / DCT Media.
One lucky couple will get hitched for free next year – thanks to Help for Kids Win a Wedding.

The charity competition will see the winners tie the knot in style at the Malmaison Dundee hotel – with everything from the dress to dinner taken care of.

Five shortlisted couples will compete to raise the most amount for the charity, which is supported by the Tele to help local disadvantaged children.

And the pair who collect the most donations will have everything covered for their special day – with a wedding package worth over £12,000 – on February 5 2023.

For the competition – last held in 2019 before the pandemic struck – Help for Kids has teamed up with Malmaison Dundee and local wedding suppliers.

Past winner Lianne Carr Wyllie, who raised £12,430 for Help for Kids Win a Wedding in 2018 with husband Paul, encouraged those planning to wed to apply.

Lianne and Paul were announced as the Help for Kids Win a Wedding winners in April 2018.

She said: “Win a Wedding was an amazing, life-changing experience and something myself and Paul will be proud of for the rest of our lives.

“We would say to anyone looking to take part to really go for it.

“It’s not only about winning the wedding, it’s knowing you have helped so many local children too.”

The challenge raised around £37,000 to help local children when it was held in 2018 and 2019.

Applicants will be shortlisted for interview and the five couples selected will be given three weeks to raise funds.

Lianne and Paul’s fundraising events included an Easter fun day and a spiritual evening.

Anyone getting married should think about this – you will not regret it.”

Stacey Wallace, Help for Kids charity manager

Help for Kids charity manager Stacey Wallace said: “We are so excited to be working with Malmaison Dundee and some of the best suppliers in the area to bring back this campaign.

“We rely heavily on local businesses and our community to support us and we are so grateful Malmaison Dundee and all the suppliers who have agreed to work with us to bring Win a Wedding back this year.

“Win a Wedding is a fantastic fundraiser for us and it’s so exciting to see what the couples get up to and their enthusiasm to not only win the wedding but raise much needed funds for local kids.

“So we are excited to see what 2022 brings. Anyone getting married should think about this – you will not regret it.”

From left: Stacey Wallace, Help for Kids charity manager, Dale Simpson, Malmaison Dundee, general manager, and Ashley Brown, Help for Kids charity executive). Picture by Kim Cessford / DCT Media.

Dale Simpson, Malmaison Dundee general manager, said: “We are delighted to be involved.

“It’s a wonderful cause for the Malmaison Dundee to support and we are confident such an exciting campaign will be able to make a huge difference for Help for Kids.”

Registration for Help for Kids Win A Wedding opens on March 21 on the charity’s website.

