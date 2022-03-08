Wind turbines as tall as Statue of Liberty arrive in Dundee

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Huge wind turbines which will stand as tall as the Statue of Liberty when assembled have arrived at the Port of Dundee.

When put together the tower sections will stand at 90m — roughly the same height as New York’s iconic statue and pedestal.

So far, 24 of the separate sections, manufactured by Siemens Gamesa, have been delivered by barge and are being unloaded on to a vast open storage area.

The towers will be assembled at the docks over the coming months while the blades and nacelles (a section at the top housing the generator and other electronics) will be added at sea.

The 36 blades, which each measure 83.5 metres in length, will also be delivered and stored at the Port of Dundee.

They will form the £2 billion Neart na Gaoithe (NnG) wind farm off the coast of Fife.

Jointly owned by EDF Renewables and ESB, NnG has a capacity of about 450MW.

A spokesperson for EDF Renewables UK says the port has been preparing for the arrival for a number of years.

He said: “This is the first delivery for the Neart na Gaoithe wind farm.

“There will be a steady stream of components arriving in the port over the next few months, which people in the city will begin to notice.

“It’s further evidence of the ongoing development at the Port of Dundee.”

The Port of Dundee was given a £40m facelift in preparation for the arrival of the turbine components.

It saw a quay demolished and more than a dozen buildings flattened at the east end of the site.

Steel piles were driven into the river bed upon which a new, larger quay was built.

The 54 jacket foundations, on which the turbines will sit, will be installed in 2023.