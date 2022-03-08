Wind turbines as tall as Statue of Liberty arrive in Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Dundee

Wind turbines as tall as Statue of Liberty arrive in Dundee

By Jake Keith
March 8 2022, 2.13pm Updated: March 8 2022, 6.12pm
The huge cylinders have arrived in Dundee, ready to be assembled.
The huge cylinders have arrived in Dundee, ready to be assembled.

Huge wind turbines which will stand as tall as the Statue of Liberty when assembled have arrived at the Port of Dundee.

When put together the tower sections will stand at 90m — roughly the same height as New York’s iconic statue and pedestal.

So far, 24 of the separate sections, manufactured by Siemens Gamesa, have been delivered by barge and are being unloaded on to a vast open storage area.

Wind turbines built by Siemens Gamesa were used in Orsted’s Hornsea 1 project off the Yorkshire coast. Submitted by Orsted.

The towers will be assembled at the docks over the coming months while the blades and nacelles (a section at the top housing the generator and other electronics) will be added at sea.

The 36 blades, which each measure 83.5 metres in length, will also be delivered and stored at the Port of Dundee.

They will form the £2 billion Neart na Gaoithe (NnG) wind farm off the coast of Fife.

Jointly owned by EDF Renewables and ESB, NnG has a capacity of about 450MW.

The turbine towers have been unloaded at the Port of Dundee.

A spokesperson for EDF Renewables UK says the port has been preparing for the arrival for a number of years.

He said: “This is the first delivery for the Neart na Gaoithe wind farm.

“There will be a steady stream of components arriving in the port over the next few months, which people in the city will begin to notice.

The 90-metre tall wind turbines will stand as tall as the Statue of Liberty.

“It’s further evidence of the ongoing development at the Port of Dundee.”

The Port of Dundee was given a £40m facelift in preparation for the arrival of the turbine components.

It saw a quay demolished and more than a dozen buildings flattened at the east end of the site.

Steel piles were driven into the river bed upon which a new, larger quay was built.

The 54 jacket foundations, on which the turbines will sit, will be installed in 2023.

‘Huge vote of confidence’ – Port of Dundee and BiFab to play major roles in £2 billion wind farm

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]