Eco-friendly housing to be built on site of former Dundee school

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A former school site in Dundee could be transformed into housing if a new planning bid is successful.

Proposals for 64 houses at the former St Matthew’s Primary School in Whitfield have been revealed.

A planning application has now been lodged for the first phase of 17 homes.

Discovery Homes wants to build a mix of two, three and four bedroom houses at Tranent Grove.

Designers Voigt Architects say the homes will be energy efficient, affordable and quick to construct using off-site technology and methods.

Low-carbon technology will also feature in the homes, along with specialised insulation.

The development will contain lush green spaces for residents to enjoy. Grant White, director of Discovery Homes, said: “We specialise in designing new homes that are built with the environment in mind, creating attractive properties that are cleaner and cheaper to run, but affordable too, thanks to our use of technologically advanced offsite construction.”

Jonathan Reeve, director and architect from Voigt Architects, said: “We are delighted to continue our longstanding work with Discovery Homes to provide more much needed homes for Dundee.

“Respecting the existing greenspaces and key public pathways and routes to the existing park were the central key consideration on the development, and it is hoped the proposal will enhance the setting.

“It is hoped that these houses will be exceptionally energy efficient and will help to create a quality new housing development, complementing the overall improvement works in Whitfield.”

The site was historically part of the Whitfield Development of the ‘Skarne’ blocks from the 60s, which were demolished in the 90s.

The site was then the location of St. Matthew’s Primary School.

The primary school was demolished in 2019 as part of Dundee City Council’s school merger and construction programme.

The site was then allocated for housing as part of the council’s local plan 2019 and put on the market for development.

If approved, it is hoped that construction can begin later in 2022, with a staged release of houses late 2022 into early 2023.

The plans are currently being considered by Dundee City Council.