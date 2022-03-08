Eco-friendly housing to be built on site of former Dundee school

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Eco-friendly housing to be built on site of former Dundee school

By Hannah Ballantyne
March 8 2022, 7.10pm
A former school site in Dundee could be transformed into housing if a new planning bid is successful.

Proposals for 64 houses at the former St Matthew’s Primary School in Whitfield have been revealed.

A planning application has now been lodged for the first phase of 17 homes.

Discovery Homes wants to build a mix of two, three and four bedroom houses at Tranent Grove.

Designers Voigt Architects say the homes will be energy efficient, affordable and quick to construct using off-site technology and methods.

Low-carbon technology will also feature in the homes, along with specialised insulation.New development

The development will contain lush green spaces for residents to enjoy. Grant White, director of Discovery Homes, said: “We specialise in designing new homes that are built with the environment in mind, creating attractive properties that are cleaner and cheaper to run, but affordable too, thanks to our use of technologically advanced offsite construction.”

Jonathan Reeve, director and architect from Voigt Architects,  said: “We are delighted to continue our longstanding work with Discovery Homes to provide more much needed homes for Dundee.

“Respecting the existing greenspaces and key public pathways and routes to the existing park were the central key consideration on the development, and it is hoped the proposal will enhance the setting.

“It is hoped that these houses will be exceptionally energy efficient and will help to create a quality new housing development, complementing the overall improvement works in Whitfield.”

Whitfield site.
Discovery Homes are pushing the eco-friendly benefits that this development would hold.

The site was historically part of the Whitfield Development of the ‘Skarne’ blocks from the 60s, which were demolished in the 90s.

The site was then the location of St. Matthew’s Primary School.

The primary school was demolished in 2019 as part of Dundee City Council’s school merger and construction programme.

The site is currently unused.

The site was then allocated for housing as part of the council’s local plan 2019 and put on the market for development.

If approved, it is hoped that construction can begin later in 2022, with a staged release of houses late 2022 into early 2023.

The plans are currently being considered by Dundee City Council.

