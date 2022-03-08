Busy slip road at Dundee retail park to close for three nights

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Busy slip road at Dundee retail park to close for three nights

By James Simpson
March 8 2022, 4.35pm Updated: March 8 2022, 6.10pm
The A90 at the slip road for Kingsway West Retail Park.
The slip road leading to Kingsway West Retail Park in Dundee will close for three nights for roadworks.

Resurfacing is due to start on Wednesday March 16 on the A90 Clepington southbound off-slip to the shopping centre.

Access into the retail park from the off-slip will be prohibited between 7.30pm and 6.30am each night.

Motorists can continue to access and exit the area from Clepington Road (B960) during these hours.

Off-slip traffic coming from A90 southbound will also be diverted to Coupar Angus Roundabout and back up the A90 to Clepington Roundabout.

Work is due to finish by 6.30am on Saturday March 19.

Plan ahead

Ian Stewart, BEAR Scotland’s north east unit representative, urged people to plan their journeys in advance during the upgrades.

He added: “This £100,000 investment from Transport Scotland will greatly improve and strengthen this section of the A90, as well as create a smoother and safer journey for motorists.

“We’ve taken steps to minimise disruption for motorists as much as possible during the improvements, including carrying out the works overnight and removing the off-slip closure during the daytime.

“We thank motorists for their patience in advance while our teams carry out these essential improvements on the A90.

“We encourage road users to plan their journeys in advance by checking the Traffic Scotland website.”

