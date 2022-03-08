Busy slip road at Dundee retail park to close for three nights

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The slip road leading to Kingsway West Retail Park in Dundee will close for three nights for roadworks.

Resurfacing is due to start on Wednesday March 16 on the A90 Clepington southbound off-slip to the shopping centre.

Access into the retail park from the off-slip will be prohibited between 7.30pm and 6.30am each night.

Motorists can continue to access and exit the area from Clepington Road (B960) during these hours.

Off-slip traffic coming from A90 southbound will also be diverted to Coupar Angus Roundabout and back up the A90 to Clepington Roundabout.

Work is due to finish by 6.30am on Saturday March 19.

Plan ahead

Ian Stewart, BEAR Scotland’s north east unit representative, urged people to plan their journeys in advance during the upgrades.

He added: “This £100,000 investment from Transport Scotland will greatly improve and strengthen this section of the A90, as well as create a smoother and safer journey for motorists.

“We’ve taken steps to minimise disruption for motorists as much as possible during the improvements, including carrying out the works overnight and removing the off-slip closure during the daytime.

“We thank motorists for their patience in advance while our teams carry out these essential improvements on the A90.

“We encourage road users to plan their journeys in advance by checking the Traffic Scotland website.”