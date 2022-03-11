Jimmy Smith obituary: Bingo boss who brought karaoke to Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Jimmy Smith obituary: Bingo boss who brought karaoke to Dundee

By Chris Ferguson
March 11 2022, 11.00am
Irene and Jimmy Smith.
Jimmy Smith, former manager of the Rialto bingo hall in Lochee and the man who brought karaoke to Dundee, has died aged 72.

He became known as “Jimmy Karaoke” and used the new trend to build a thriving business.

Jimmy employed a team who would run karaoke sessions in pubs around Tayside, many of them going on to set up on their own.

In the summer, Jimmy and his wife would spend the season entertaining at Faskally caravan park, Pitlochry.

Perthshire

They eventually moved to Blair Atholl and developed a thriving fish and chip restaurant before moving to Fife to be closer to family.

Jimmy will also be remembered for resurrecting the fortunes of the ailing Rialto, putting on shows for customers and his tireless charity work in Lochee.

He was born in Lumphinnans to Jimmy and Christina Smith. His father was a fisherman who had relocated to Fife from Buckie.

Jimmy Smith.

Beginnings

Jimmy was educated in Lumphinnans and Cowdenbeath before he started work in the cinema in Cowdenbeath.

A born entertainer, Jimmy ran the mini cine club for children on a Saturday morning and when the cinema was turned into a bingo hall, he became manager with responsibility for other bingo halls in the area.

In 1979 his company bought a bingo hall in Dennistoun, Glasgow, and Jimmy was appointed manager.

It was there he met his second wife, Irene and the couple married in 1986.

At the start of the 1980s, Jimmy was asked to take charge of the Rialto bingo hall in Lochee.

Rialto bingo hall, Lochee.

Irene said it was run down but Jimmy persuaded the company to spend money and the premises were renovated.

A combination of improved surroundings and good customer interaction saw attendances rise from 400 a week to 2,000.

Charming man

“It was driven by Jimmy’s charm,” said Irene. “He knew how to treat people and people saw that he cared.”

He put on shows starring the likes of Andy Stewart and George Duffus after the bingo sessions and even cleared seating for a boxing match.

Charity fundraising played a big part during Jimmy’s tenure at the Rialto and, as a result, he was invited to become chairman of Dundee and Angus branch of the then Royal Scottish Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children.

Royalty

At a garden party in Edinburgh, Jimmy was introduced to Princess Margaret.

He invited her to attend a ball at the Angus Hotel and she accepted and Jimmy and Irene sat at her table.

The Rialto was sold and in about 1990, and Jimmy took charge of the County Bingo near the Wellgate, Dundee.

Irene and Jimmy Smith.

Innovation

One of his early ideas was to start a karaoke session. His bosses went with the idea and soon he was holding sessions at the end of each bingo night.

He then bought his own system and combined work at the County with running karaoke sessions in pubs.

Jimmy and Irene then bought their own pub in Stewart Street, Lochee, and called it Jimmy’s which became famed for their Sunday karaoke sessions.

The couple bought a caravan at Faskally, Pitlochry, and entertained during the summer while retaining their business interests in Dundee.

Hospitality

Around 22 years ago they decided to move to Perthshire permanently. They bought a mobile fish and chip business but soon developed into a restaurant.

With huge Scout jamborees taking place at Blair Castle and a steady flow of tourists, business was brisk.

Jimmy also regularly entertained the thousands of Scouts from around the world who were attending the jamborees.

The business was sold around 10 years ago and after vascular dementia took hold of Jimmy, the couple returned to Fife to be nearer family.

You can read the family’s announcement here.

