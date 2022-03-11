Jimmy Smith obituary: Bingo boss who brought karaoke to Dundee

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Jimmy Smith, former manager of the Rialto bingo hall in Lochee and the man who brought karaoke to Dundee, has died aged 72.

He became known as “Jimmy Karaoke” and used the new trend to build a thriving business.

Jimmy employed a team who would run karaoke sessions in pubs around Tayside, many of them going on to set up on their own.

In the summer, Jimmy and his wife would spend the season entertaining at Faskally caravan park, Pitlochry.

Perthshire

They eventually moved to Blair Atholl and developed a thriving fish and chip restaurant before moving to Fife to be closer to family.

Jimmy will also be remembered for resurrecting the fortunes of the ailing Rialto, putting on shows for customers and his tireless charity work in Lochee.

He was born in Lumphinnans to Jimmy and Christina Smith. His father was a fisherman who had relocated to Fife from Buckie.

Beginnings

Jimmy was educated in Lumphinnans and Cowdenbeath before he started work in the cinema in Cowdenbeath.

A born entertainer, Jimmy ran the mini cine club for children on a Saturday morning and when the cinema was turned into a bingo hall, he became manager with responsibility for other bingo halls in the area.

In 1979 his company bought a bingo hall in Dennistoun, Glasgow, and Jimmy was appointed manager.

It was there he met his second wife, Irene and the couple married in 1986.

At the start of the 1980s, Jimmy was asked to take charge of the Rialto bingo hall in Lochee.

Irene said it was run down but Jimmy persuaded the company to spend money and the premises were renovated.

A combination of improved surroundings and good customer interaction saw attendances rise from 400 a week to 2,000.

Charming man

“It was driven by Jimmy’s charm,” said Irene. “He knew how to treat people and people saw that he cared.”

He put on shows starring the likes of Andy Stewart and George Duffus after the bingo sessions and even cleared seating for a boxing match.

Charity fundraising played a big part during Jimmy’s tenure at the Rialto and, as a result, he was invited to become chairman of Dundee and Angus branch of the then Royal Scottish Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children.

Royalty

At a garden party in Edinburgh, Jimmy was introduced to Princess Margaret.

He invited her to attend a ball at the Angus Hotel and she accepted and Jimmy and Irene sat at her table.

The Rialto was sold and in about 1990, and Jimmy took charge of the County Bingo near the Wellgate, Dundee.

Innovation

One of his early ideas was to start a karaoke session. His bosses went with the idea and soon he was holding sessions at the end of each bingo night.

He then bought his own system and combined work at the County with running karaoke sessions in pubs.

Jimmy and Irene then bought their own pub in Stewart Street, Lochee, and called it Jimmy’s which became famed for their Sunday karaoke sessions.

The couple bought a caravan at Faskally, Pitlochry, and entertained during the summer while retaining their business interests in Dundee.

Hospitality

Around 22 years ago they decided to move to Perthshire permanently. They bought a mobile fish and chip business but soon developed into a restaurant.

With huge Scout jamborees taking place at Blair Castle and a steady flow of tourists, business was brisk.

Jimmy also regularly entertained the thousands of Scouts from around the world who were attending the jamborees.

The business was sold around 10 years ago and after vascular dementia took hold of Jimmy, the couple returned to Fife to be nearer family.

