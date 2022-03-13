Dundee students raise £1000 in 24-hour Tay Bridge relay for charity

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee students took part in a 24-hour relay race across the Tay Bridge to raise funds for charity.

Members of the Dundee University Triathlon club took it in turns to run the length of Tay Bridge for one hour at a time over a 24-hour period at the weekend.

Starting at 6pm on Friday, the brave runners battled the cold rain and wind through the night into Saturday evening to raise money for a Scottish mental health charity.

Triathlon club captain Lucy Roberts said despite the race being challenging, the team kept in good spirits throughout.

Lucy said: “Me and the vice captain, Jenny Clark, covered the midnight to 1am shift and the weather was quite bad at that time, it was very wet so it was quite challenging but we were in good spirits.

“I know that the people who were doing the even earlier ones at 3am and 4am were dancing across the bridge and making jokes and stuff so I think that kept positivity up even though they were quite tired.”

The relay is the second the team have ran in the last three years for Support in Mind Scotland, a charity that works to improve the wellbeing of people affected by serious mental illness.

4th year medical student, Lucy, said: “We really like that they’re a local charity and know that the money is going to people close by.

“Because it’s for mental illness we thought that with the pandemic, even though it’s always an important cause, it’s kind of at the forefront of everyone’s minds.”

£1000 raised for ‘important cause’

In total, the team raised around £1000 for the Scottish charity.

Lucy added: “It’s nice to know that that amount of money will make a difference and that people have appreciated the effort.

“I think everyone’s feeling very positive because we’ve accomplished something quite challenging but we’ve also been able to raise money for an important cause.”