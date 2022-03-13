Dundee students raise £1000 in 24-hour Tay Bridge relay for charity

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Dundee

Dundee students raise £1000 in 24-hour Tay Bridge relay for charity

By Amie Flett
March 13 2022, 8.35pm

Dundee students took part in a 24-hour relay race across the Tay Bridge to raise funds for charity.

Members of the Dundee University Triathlon club took it in turns to run the length of Tay Bridge for one hour at a time over a 24-hour period at the weekend.

Starting at 6pm on Friday, the brave runners battled the cold rain and wind through the night into Saturday evening to raise money for a Scottish mental health charity.

Dundee University Triathlon runners Anna Marshall, Euan MacTavish and Euan Smith.

Triathlon club captain Lucy Roberts said despite the race being challenging, the team kept in good spirits throughout.

Lucy said: “Me and the vice captain, Jenny Clark, covered the midnight to 1am shift and the weather was quite bad at that time, it was very wet so it was quite challenging but we were in good spirits.

“I know that the people who were doing the even earlier ones at 3am and 4am were dancing across the bridge and making jokes and stuff so I think that kept positivity up even though they were quite tired.”

Shalom and Bethane being cheered on by fellow students at the relay. 

The relay is the second the team have ran in the last three years for Support in Mind Scotland, a charity that works to improve the wellbeing of people affected by serious mental illness.

4th year medical student, Lucy, said: “We really like that they’re a local charity and know that the money is going to people close by.

“Because it’s for mental illness we thought that with the pandemic, even though it’s always an important cause, it’s kind of at the forefront of everyone’s minds.”

£1000 raised for ‘important cause’

In total, the team raised around £1000 for the Scottish charity.

Lucy added: “It’s nice to know that that amount of money will make a difference and that people have appreciated the effort.

“I think everyone’s feeling very positive because we’ve accomplished something quite challenging but we’ve also been able to raise money for an important cause.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier