Man, 52, charged in connection with 15-hour police stand-off at Dundee multi

A 52-year-old man has been charged in connection with “anti-social behaviour” which sparked a 15-hour armed police response in the Hilltown area of Dundee.

Officers were called to the multi-storey flats at Bonnethill Court on Hilltown Terrace at around 12.40am on Sunday to reports of anti-social behaviour.

Armed police and specialist forces remained at the scene, which was cordoned off to the public, for 15 hours until around 3.30pm on Sunday.

The Scottish Ambulance Service and Scottish Fire and Rescue Service personnel also attended.

Police said there was no risk to the wider public and that the man is due to appear in court today [Monday].

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were called around 12.40am on Sunday March 13, to a report of anti-social behaviour at a block of flats in Hilltown Terrace, Dundee.

“Officers, supported by specialist colleagues, attended.

“There was no risk to the wider public and we would like to thank the community for their patience while officers were at the scene.

“A 52-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the incident and is due to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court on Monday March 14, 2022.”