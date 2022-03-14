Man, 52, charged in connection with 15-hour police stand-off at Dundee multi

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Man, 52, charged in connection with 15-hour police stand-off at Dundee multi

By Amie Flett
March 14 2022, 9.19am
Police and specialist officers at Hilltown terrace on Sunday.

A 52-year-old man has been charged in connection with “anti-social behaviour” which sparked a 15-hour armed police response in the Hilltown area of Dundee.

Officers were called to the multi-storey flats at Bonnethill Court on Hilltown Terrace at around 12.40am on Sunday to reports of anti-social behaviour.

Armed police and specialist forces remained at the scene, which was cordoned off to the public, for 15 hours until around 3.30pm on Sunday.

The Scottish Ambulance Service and Scottish Fire and Rescue Service personnel also attended.

Police said there was no risk to the wider public and that the man is due to appear in court today [Monday].

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were called around 12.40am on Sunday March 13, to a report of anti-social behaviour at a block of flats in Hilltown Terrace, Dundee.

“Officers, supported by specialist colleagues, attended.

Police at siege in Dundee
Specialist officers responded to the incident outside Bonnethill Court in Hilltown.

“There was no risk to the wider public and we would like to thank the community for their patience while officers were at the scene.

“A 52-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the incident and is due to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court on Monday March 14, 2022.”

